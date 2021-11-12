What to know about Mengqi Ji, who was murdered in Columbia by her husband Joseph Elledge

Murder defendant Joseph Elledge on Tuesday looks at a photo of himself and his late wife, Mengqi Ji, when they had taken a trip to China to visit her relatives.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Ke Ren, mother of Mengqi Ji, did not receive a phone call from her daughter. The pair spoke every day.

Ke Ren knew something must have happened to her daughter. Joseph Elledge, Ji's husband, reported her missing Oct. 10, 2019. Less than one month later, Elledge was named as the primary suspect in her disappearance.

By February 2020, Elledge was charged in her murder, even though her body had not yet been located. Ji's remains were found this past March by a hiker in an isolated area of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

A jury of five women and seven men Thursday evening found Elledge guilty of second-degree murder but acquitted him of murder in the first degree.

The decision came at the conclusion of a two-week trial at the Boone County Courthouse, where Elledge admitted on the stand to burying Ji's dead body and misleading authorities about her disappearance, but not to her murder.

The jury early Friday morning recommended Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The final disposition is planned in December where the sentence will be set by Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs, who cannot exceed the recommendation.

At the conclusion of the trial, we look back at the person Ji was:

Mengqi Ji

Aptitude for art and languages

Ji was born in Xi'an, China, under its one-child policy in 1991. She would have celebrated her 30th birthday on April 18.

Despite being born under the policy, her parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin, only ever wanted one child. They wanted to give all of their love to her, according to information provided by the Ji family's lawyer, Amy Salladay, in March.

Ji was close to both her parents, but was particularly close to her mother.

Ji was a very intelligent girl, Salladay wrote in an email to the Tribune last month, relaying information from Ji's parents, who still live in China.

Ji started calligraphy and painting at age 5. She was required to learn English and picked up the language quickly, even as an elementary student.

"Ke Ren and Xiaolin knew at a young age that Mengqi was very intelligent because of her grasp of the English language, calligraphy and painting," Salladay wrote.

There were plans for Ji's paintings to be included in a fundraiser for True North of Columbia prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the event. The paintings were sent to China to Ji's family for safekeeping, Salladay wrote.

Ji would develop an interest in photography as a preteen as an extension of her love of painting. Other interests included singing and playing the two-stringed, bowed instrument called an ehru.

A Columbia Police Department vehicle blocks off South Rock Quarry Road in March.

Independence valued by Ji's parents

When she was younger, Ji would participate in a multitude of summer camps and other social activities. This gave her independence, which her parents value, Salladay wrote.

Ji would earn her bachelor's degree in engineering from East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai, roughly 862 miles away from Xi'an — an estimated 14-hour drive.

Her sense of independence would lead her to want to study in the United States.

"Education and study in other countries, particularly in the United States, is highly valued in China," Salladay wrote.

Ji made arrangements for housing so she and six other students would have a place to live in the U.S. while they attended the University of Missouri. She was part of an exchange program so she could complete her master's degree in engineering.

How Ji and Elledge met

Ji was working as a supervisor at Nanova, a Columbia company that makes material for dental products and dentures, Salladay wrote.

This is where Ji met Elledge.

She was his supervisor.

Ji married Elledge Sept. 22, 2017. They had one daughter.

After the birth of their daughter, Ji stopped working at Nanova and instead cared for their daughter at their home. Ji's daughter still was breastfeeding when Ji was killed.

Elledge also faces child abuse charges in a separately filed case.

A memorial for Mengqi Ji, a Columbia woman who went missing in 2019, is decorated with flowers and a cross in March at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Rock Quarry Road.

Ji's daughter a priority

After the couple's daughter, Anna, was born in Oct. 3, 2018, Ke Ren stayed with them at their apartment to care for Ji after the difficult birth.

This is in line with Chinese parenting traditions.

"Her parents would want others to know what a wonderful mother Mengqi was," Salladay wrote before Elledge's trial.

Ji planned to be a stay-at-home mom until her daughter was old enough for preschool or kindergarten.

"She was very frugal with money so she could do that," Salladay wrote. "She often worked odd hours — late evenings — through Upwork as a translator earning extra money so that she could stay home with her daughter.

"Her daughter was her priority."

Marital troubles

Accused murder defendant Joseph Elledge on Tuesday looks at a computer screen displaying text messages he and his late wife, Mengqi Ji, exchanged before her death in October 2019. Elledge was questioned about their relationship.

Ji made secret recordings of the couple Oct. 29 and 30, 2018, and Elledge made recordings from May to August 2019.

Nine of the 14 hours of recordings were played for the jury during the trial.

In a phone call with Columbia Police Department Officer Kyle Joseph from Oct. 10, 2019, presented as evidence, Elledge was heard saying that the couple fought nearly every day, Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight recounted during the trial.

Lead defense attorney Scott Rosenblum in his arguments said these recordings were just a small sampling and not representative of the couple's relationship.

The couple fought over the care of their daughter. Knight described instances in January and February 2019 where Anna was swaddled so tightly that Anna could not suck on her fingers and that Elledge would flick or slap them away from her mouth.

When Knight would repeat phrases in the courtroom that Elledge said in recordings, Elledge often would reply, "I do not recall saying that." He did admit to saying other phrases related to what a man's place is and what a woman's place is.

Knight continued to repeat paraphrased and quoted statements made by Elledge from the recordings presented as evidence, including references to Ji's weight, her intelligence, her alleged lack of kindness, her alleged talkative nature and the allegation Ji was a poor mother.

Elledge earlier had agreed Ji was a great mother.

The jury has seen the couple at its worst and at its best, Rosenblum said. Ji was not a wallflower, and she pushed back against Elledge in their verbal fights, he said.

When Elledge started researching divorce, he realized Ji would have certain custodial rights over Anna, Knight asserted.

Divorce would be very expensive, so Knight asked Elledge if there were other options. Elledge agreed there would be hypothetical options.

"You would not be done talking with (Ji) forever," Knight said about traditional divorce, arguing Elledge would have wanted to never communicate with Ji again.

Evidence was presented that Ji had developed an online relationship with a man named Zhou Chau through the Chinese-based messaging service WeChat.

Elledge claimed he only learned about Ji's online relationship with Chau a week before the Oct. 3, 2019, first birthday of Elledge and Ji's daughter, Knight said.

Knight reviewed the threats Elledge made to Ji about divorce. Elledge had threatened in recordings to say to the judge that Ji was abusive, which could have resulted in Ji's deportation.

"Are you saying you would be surprised (Ji) would go looking for someone else?" Knight asked about Elledge's behavior toward Ji and the threats of divorce.

Elledge said it was a surprise.

Trial reaction from Ji family attorney

Ji's parents, through Salladay, said before the trial started that they did not plan on providing a statement, regardless of the outcome of the trial. The family is pleased, though, with Knight's efforts to bring justice for Ji, Salladay wrote Wednesday in an email to the Tribune.

"The consensus is that it was the right decision for them not to be present in court to hear this trial in person," Salladay wrote, adding the "accident defense" was unknown to the family until Rosenblum's opening statement.

Ji's remains are still in the U.S. Their return to China will depend on when Knight decides to release them, Salladay wrote.

There is a separate case dealing with Ji's finances as she had a significant sum of money in her bank account at the time of her death. Salladay was unable to speak on a custody case related to Elledge and Ji's daughter.

Salladay was in the courtroom at points throughout the trial and wrote that it was hard to watch Elledge's court demeanor.

"Having been a family law attorney for 20 years, I see a lot of emotions in families," she wrote. "... You didn't see or hear emotion from Elledge when he described realizing that his wife's body was cold and that she was dead. ... Even if you wanted to divorce your wife and hated her, the lack of emotion shown by Elledge in court is stunning."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What to know about Mengqi Ji, who was murdered by Joseph Elledge