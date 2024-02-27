What to know about Michigan's presidential primary election

Michigan is one of the country’s closest-watched swing states in the country, and has sided with the winning presidential candidate in every election since 2004. The state’s blue-collar communities and diversity help make it a well-tread stepping stone for candidates every election cycle.

Primary Day and delegate allocation – what’s new?

The 2024 election calendar looks different than years past. National-level Democrats moved to have diverse states such as Michigan and South Carolina further up the ballot, arguing that they were more reflective of the party’s voting base than traditional early election cycle states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Republican National Committee rules decree that only Nevada, Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire may hold primaries before March 1. State Republicans partnered with the national committee to allow voters to cast their ballots on February 27, and congressional district caucus meetings and a statewide party convention will take place on March 2. The February 27 election will decide the course of 16 delegates, while the statewide March 2 convention will take the results from the 13 district caucuses, and determine the direction of the remaining 39 delegates.

An additional wrench in the already-complicated Republican primary is infighting within the state’s Republican party. Two prominent figures in the party, Pete Hoekstra, and Kristina Karomo, have proposed separate conventions at opposite ends of the state on March 2.

What's on the ballot?

Presidential races are the main event of today’s Michigan primary. Republican ballots will feature more candidate options than the two that remain in the race, Nikki Hayley and Donald Trump. Democratic ballots will feature President Joe Biden and Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, and, notably, a box labeled ‘uncommitted’ (more on that below).

Who gets to vote?

Michigan allows same-day voter registration. Voters in Michigan must have lived in their registered municipality for at least 30 days before the election, be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. Citizen, and not currently serving a prison or jail sentence. Formerly incarcerated felons can vote.

Voters can cast their ballot in one primary of their choosing, even if they are registered under another party.

Why are groups encouraging Democratic voters to mark ‘uncommitted’?

In the five months since Hamas’ October 7 attack killed over 1,100 Israelis, the Israeli military has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians in a military effort condemned by the International Court of Justice as a genocide. Biden's commitment to unconditionally funding the Israeli military has caused his support among young voters and voters of Arab and Muslim descent to plummet.

In Michigan, a swing state with one of the country’s largest Arab American populations, local Muslim and Arab organizers and politicians are encouraging frustrated voters across the state to mark their ballots as ‘uncommitted’ in today’s primary. Organizers hope that, where widespread protests have been ineffective in swaying the president, electoral action might prevail.

When do polls close? How long does vote counting usually take?

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time across the state. For the majority of the state, this means 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and for four of the state’s Upper Peninsula counties, this means 8 p.m. Central Time.

