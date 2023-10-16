What to know about Milwaukee's $12 million tree grant

The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded a $12 million grant to plant more trees in Milwaukee.

This comes after the American Forests named Milwaukee a top 20 U.S. city for tree equity disparity.

Milwaukee itself has a 25% tree coverage rate, but some Milwaukee neighborhoods have just more than 6%.

When and where will the trees be planted?

How the money will be used is still in the planning stage. It is not yet clear when the trees will be planted or exactly where.

While the city has not released specific information on where the trees will be planted, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said they would be focusing on "disadvantaged areas" of the city and that jobs will come from the initiative as well.

City officials will also be working with Milwaukee Public Schools to remove some paved playgrounds to make more green space in those areas.

What kind of trees will be planted?

The city has not yet released what type of trees will be planted.

The most common trees found in Milwaukee are the sugar maple, the northern oak and the katsura tree.

How many trees does $12 million buy?

Dan Buckler, an urban forester with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the typical cost for a tree that is already an inch or two in diameter would be about $300 dollars. If the city uses the entire $12 million on trees alone, that's 40,000 trees.

But the city has already made it clear that they would be spreading the money out for various initiatives including converting asphalt playgrounds at schools to green spaces and adding jobs.

An exact number of trees has yet to be released.

The city currently maintains 200,000 trees.

How do trees help with climate change?

The planet is warming and the U.S. saw record-breaking heat across the country this summer. Some suggest trees could be part of the solution.

Buckler conducted a heat mapping project in 2022 that found a 10-degree temperature difference between the hottest and coolest neighborhoods in Milwaukee during summer evenings.

The study found that areas with more asphalt were the hottest while areas with more trees were the coolest.

Neighborhoods on the east side, south side and parts of the north side saw the hottest temperatures due to the smaller number of trees and green space, while the more suburban-like areas with more trees to the northwest and southwest were the coolest.

Buckler said the hotter areas of the city are more heavily industrialized with houses closer together causing more heat, while the cooler neighborhoods have wider lots and more trees.

How much money will each neighborhood get?

The city is still working with the USDA to determine how the money will be dispersed for different neighborhoods.

The delay could stem from the fact that Milwaukee originally applied for a $40 million grant in June and is now just trying to figure out how to distribute the smaller amount.

Where did the grant come from?

The funding for the grant comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, a 10-year plan passed in 2022.

Milwaukee's $12 million is just a piece of the nearly $1.3 billion the USDA granted to all 50 states.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: $12 Million Grant from USDA Looks to Assist in Tree Equity