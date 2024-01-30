What to know about Milwaukee's plans for nearly 50 traffic calming, bicycle accessibility projects

Milwaukee leaders have unveiled projects planned for 2024 to address the twin goals of deterring reckless driving and building out a city bike lane network.

"Milwaukee is calming traffic and is simultaneously adding protected bikeways in neighborhoods literally all across the city," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at a Tuesday press conference.

Ald. Michael Murphy, who chaired the Milwaukee City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force, said the task force's recommendations are being implemented.

"We felt very strongly to change people's behavior, certainly enforcement, accountability and education are important — but sometimes you need to physically change the structure of the streets to force people to be better drivers," Murphy said at the press conference held on West Highland Boulevard.

The city installed traffic-calming measures on a stretch of Highland Boulevard last year, and work will continue this year from North 35th Street to North 20th Street, according to the city Department of Public Works. Ultimately, bike lanes will extend across three aldermanic districts, according to the department.

Ald. Robert Bauman said as a wide and relatively low-volume street, West Highland Boulevard has functioned as a "racetrack" where residents frequently complain of vehicles traveling between 50 mph and 70 mph and "horrific crashes" have happened.

The project from North 35th Street to North 20th Street will involve narrowing the street to one lane and providing parking that buffers bicyclists from moving traffic, he said.

Here's what to know about the changes planned for this year:

Where are the 2024 street projects planned for Milwaukee?

The projects are dispersed across the city but get more concentrated the closer they are to downtown. The Department of Public Works says nearly 50 are planned for this year.

How are these streets projects funded for 2024?

The projects are funded through the city, aid from the federal and state governments, and federal pandemic aid known as the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the city.

What do city leaders say Milwaukee's traffic calming installations accomplish?

City leaders pointed to North 27th Street as an example of how street changes can alter behavior.

On North 27th Street between West Highland Boulevard and West Wisconsin Avenue, the city installed plastic posts and behind them the Near West Side Partners put planters. The city then saw a decrease in speeding, especially in people driving more than 10 mph above the speed limit, City Engineer Kevin Muhs said.

"They do seem to have an impact on people's driving, not exactly the same of course as a big piece of concrete, but we do think they're effective and they do improve safety," he said.

Bauman said the change to the street also stopped people from driving on the sidewalk on North 27th Street in addition to stopping passing in the right lane and slowing traffic "to the point of almost inducing congestion."

"We have to put an end to these deaths on these highways because it's tragic and there's absolutely no need for it," he said.



This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee plans nearly 50 traffic calming, bike lane projects in 2024