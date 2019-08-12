What to know about Mindhunter season 2's infamous serial killers

The first season of Mindhunter featured a number of high-profile, real-life serial killers, from Edmund Kemper to Jerry Brudos.

The show — which stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv — is based on the true story of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, a section of the Bureau that sought to study real murderers in order to gain insights into their psychology. And while the first previews of the Netflix drama’s second season confirm the return of Kemper, they also provide a glimpse at the other big-bads we can expect to encounter.

Ahead of the second season’s Aug. 16 debut on the streaming giant, EW takes a look at the serial killers that have been teased so far, who they are, and what you need to know about them.

Getty Images More

Wayne Williams

Series director and executive producer David Fincher previously revealed during an appearance on KCRW’s “The Treatment” podcast that season 2 would revolve around the Atlanta child murders, a series of at least two dozen murders of children carried out in Atlanta, Ga., from 1979 to 1981. The victims, all of whom were black, and most of whom were male, ranged in age from 7 to 17. Additionally, six adults aged 20 to 28 were killed. Although the causes of death varied, most victims were strangled or asphyxiated. In 1982, Wayne Williams, a freelance photographer, was charged with killing two of the adult victims. No one was charged in the murders of the children, however the Atlanta Police Department attributed at least 20 of those cases to Williams, in large part due to the presence of fibers from his home and car that matched those found on several of the victims.

Williams, who maintains his innocence, is currently carrying out two life sentences for the two murders. According to The New York Times, there is some debate about Williams’ involvement in all of the crimes, even among some of the victims’ parents, who “argue that the city, eager to quiet the blistering headlines, yielded to political pressure and closed the books after Mr. Williams’s trial as a matter of convenience.” In 2010, DNA testing was performed on human hairs found on one of the victims, however, the new investigation found that Williams couldn’t be exonerated and didn’t produce any new results.

And the story doesn’t end there. In March of this year, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the city, Fulton County, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be reopening the cold cases and re-examining the evidence using modern DNA technology.

In a press conference announcing the news, Bottoms said the evidence does link Williams to several of the murdered children, but that she wanted to try to bring peace to the families once and for all. “It may be there is nothing left to be tested,” she said. “But I do think history will judge us by our actions and we will be able to say we tried.”