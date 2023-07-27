What we know about 'miracle' reappearance of Glendale teen Alicia Navarro

More information is emerging after the reappearance of Glendale teenager Alicia Navarro who had gone missing nearly four years ago.

Here is everything we know about the strange case.

What do we know about the disappearance?

Havre police, a department whose namesake town in Montana is a little more than 100 miles away from the Canada border, released a statement on social media describing how Navarro was located.

The now 18-year-old at 11 a.m. Sunday walked into the station and told authorities she had been missing and wanted to clear her status, police said in the statement released Thursday.

Navarro was reported missing on Sept. 15, 2019, when she was 14 years old, leaving a handwritten note apologizing and saying she would return.

“I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry. - Alicia," the note read.

Additionally, Navarro as a child was diagnosed as "high functioning" on the autism spectrum.

On Tuesday afternoon, Glendale police released two short videos recorded during a FaceTime call where Navarro told investigators she had not been hurt in any way.

Navarro, with closed eyes, stutters as she tells officers that she understands when they say they want to help ensure she is safe. Investigators in the second video thank her for talking to them, and Navarro calmly thanks them for offering her help.

Newly released photo of Glendale teen Alicia Navarro, 18, who had been missing since 2019. She was located in Montana after identifying herself to police.

How has her family responded?

In a video posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook, Navarro's mother, Jessica Nuñez, confirmed her daughter was alive and well while saying she did not know the details of the young woman's recovery and that she had only heard the update an hour before.

"I, first of all, want to give glory to God for answering your prayers and for this miracle," Nuñez said.

Nuñez suspected her daughter had been abducted.

"Whoever took my daughter thought that she was just going to be another statistic, that I was just going to let it be. And that's not going to happen," Nuñez previously told The Republic.

Story continues

Jessica Nunez, the mother of Alicia Navarro, speaks during a press conference on the year anniversary of Navarro's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Arizona.

What else are police, investigators saying?

Glendale police had been the leading agency on the case and announced the teen had been located and was safe, healthy and happy on Wednesday.

Havre police expressed their well wishes for Navarro being reunited with her family.

"We are so glad for Alicia and her family so that they can be reunited and the family can no longer have the anguish of not knowing where their child is or whether or not she is ok," read a statement from the police department shared on social media.

Nuñez hired private investigator Trent Steele to work the case. Steele told The Arizona Republic on Thursday that he is still working the case and remains in touch with Glendale police, however, he did not specify in what capacity.

"The investigation is far from over. There is still a lot of moving pieces," Steele said. "There is still a lot of work to be done."

Steele said he could not comment on whether the state of Montana was part of any investigative leads he had. He said he could not yet say whether there were any persons of interest or suspects involved in the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What we know about 'miracle' reappearance of Glendale teen Alicia Navarro