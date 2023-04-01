What to know about missing St. Petersburg boy, mother’s killings

Taylen Mosley, the 2-year-old St. Petersburg boy missing since his mother’s body was discovered in her apartment Thursday, was found Friday by police in an alligator’s mouth near a city park.

The police investigation led them to Lake Maggiore, more than 13 miles from the apartment where his mother was killed, near Dell Holmes Park off 22nd Street. The cause of Taylen’s death was still under investigation Saturday pending an autopsy by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Saturday, authorities were waiting for the boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, to be discharged from the hospital, where he went Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Pinellas County jail records show that he was charged Friday night with two counts of first-degree murder. They stem from the killings of Taylen and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, who was stabbed to death.

Here’s what else to know:

When did Taylen go missing?

Police said Taylen and his mother were last seen about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the date of Thomas Mosley’s 21st birthday. At about 8:30 that night, a neighbor heard a noise from Jeffery’s apartment, but police said Thursday that the sound wasn’t notable and it was not reported.

On Wednesday night, Thomas Mosley arrived at his mother’s home, police said, though they did not reveal how far that is from Jeffery’s apartment where she’d only lived for about a month.

Thomas Mosley had been staying at Jeffery’s apartment for a few weeks prior to the killings, Yolanda Fernandez, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson, said on Saturday.

The family first became worried about Jeffery when she couldn’t be reached. Later that day, a family member called the property manager at the Lincoln Shores apartment, 11601 4th St. N, to check on Jeffery and her son.

The door was locked, police said, but the apartment staff member who went in found a “very violent crime scene.”

When was Thomas Mosley identified as a suspect?

Police on Friday morning publicly named Thomas Mosley as a “person of interest” in Jeffery’s death.

Story continues

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said Thomas Mosley stabbed Jeffery multiple times then went to the hospital Wednesday night with cuts on his arms and hands.

Thomas Mosley had a minor juvenile record, Fernandez said, but there had been no calls for service at the apartment leading up to the murder.

How did police find Taylen?

The police investigation led them to search Dell Holmes Park on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg for Taylen on Friday.

When someone reported seeing something in an alligator’s mouth, police shot the animal to retrieve Taylen’s body, according to a police news release.

Police were unable to send a dive team into the lake because of the presence of alligators, Fernandez said.

“Nobody wanted this kind of an outcome,” Fernandez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.