What we know about missing submarine on expedition to Titanic wreck

A massive search unfurled on Monday as authorities probed the North Atlantic for a tourist submarine that went missing over the weekend on an expedition to explore the famous Titanic shipwreck. Here's what we know so far about the submersible craft and what may have happened to it.

What happened?

A five-person crew on a submersible named Titan, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, submerged Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday afternoon, and the crew of the Polar Prince research ship lost contact with the sub about an hour and 45 minutes later.

A Coast Guard official said the people onboard included an operator and four mission specialists — a term the company uses for its passengers. Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and adventure traveler, is reportedly among the group, but but the Coast Guard has not released the identities of those missing.

Search and rescue is underway

News of the vanished submersible and subsequent search broke Monday morning. At the time, Lt. Jordan Hart, of the Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel there were leading the rescue mission, and focusing on waters off Newfoundland in eastern Canada. Hart said Coast Guard personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation" in that area in an effort to locate and recover the submarine.

The Boston Regional Coordination Center was managing the rescue operation, a spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed. The location of the Titanic shipwreck falls within the Boston coordination center's territory, according to a map of jurisdictions along the East Coast of North America.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it had a C-130 crew searching for the sub approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod, and that the Rescue Coordination Center Halifax is assisting with a P8 Poseidon aircraft, which has underwater detection capabilities.

"We are doing everything that we can to do make sure that we can locate and rescue those on board," Rear Adm. John Mauger with the U.S. Coast Guard said during a Monday afternoon briefing.

A map shows the point where the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic, on April 15, 1912, about 380 miles southeast of the Newfoundland, Canada, coast and some 1,300 miles east of its destination in New York City. / Credit: Getty/iStockphoto

Sonar buoys have been deployed in the water in an attempt to listen for the missing sub. They're capable of listening to a depth of 13,000 feet.

"It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," Mauger said.

The Coast Guard is focused on finding the sub right now, but they're also working to develop a rescue plan, Mauger said.

"Right now we're focused on locating the vessel. But at the same time, if we find this vessel in the water then we will have to effect some sort of rescue," Mauger said. "We're coordinating, reaching out to different partners within the U.S. Navy, within the Canadian armed forces, and within private industry to understand what underwater rescue capability might be available."

The missing submarine

The unique submersible craft that disappeared is owned by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submarines for deep sea exploration and has in the past advertised this particular sub's endeavor to carry tourists down to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic for $250,000 per seat.

File photo of OceanGate Explorations' submersible being towed in open water. / Credit: Reuters

More than a century after the Titanic sunk in April 1912, the wreck lies on the ocean floor about 400 miles southeast of the Newfoundland coast.

OceanGate said recently on its website and on social media that its expedition to the shipwreck was "underway," describing the seven-night trip as a "chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary." In addition to one ongoing expedition, the company had planned two others for the summer of next year, according to the site.

In a statement, OceanGate confirmed the missing submarine is theirs and that a rescue operation had been launched to find and recover it. The company said it was "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely." The company did not specify how many people were inside the sub.

The sub has a 96-hour sustainment capability if there's an emergency on board, Mauger said. As of Monday afternoon, he said there was believed to be "somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours available at this point."

Who is Hamish Harding?

Hamish Harding, a 59-year-old British billionaire, businessperson and explorer, was reportedly onboard the submarine when it disappeared, according to BBC News, which noted that Harding announced publicly his decision to join the Titanic shipwreck expedition.

Harding's company, Action Aviation, later confirmed that he was aboard, The Associated Press reported. "There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event," the company's managing director, Mark Butler, told the AP. "We're all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound."

In a post shared to his Facebook page on Saturday, Harding wrote: "I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic."

"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023," Harding's Facebook post continued. "A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

That post was Harding's most recent social media update related to the submarine trip. It included multiple photographs of him, including one that showed Harding signing his name on a banner that read "Titanic Expedition Mission V" and another that pictured the submersible vessel itself.

Harding is a veteran adventure tourist who traveled to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket last year.

The Coast Guard on Monday afternoon would not publicly identify any of the individuals on the missing sub.

"Focus is on the crewmembers"

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in its statement Monday, adding that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Exactly when the vessel last made contact has not been made public either, although the Coast Guard first alerted mariners about the missing sub Sunday night. It said in an update Monday that a crew was "searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine" in waters roughly 900 miles from the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

OceanGate said in a tweet shared earlier this month that it was using the satellite company Starlink to maintain communication with the submersible craft as it journeyed toward the Titanic wreckage.

The company last tweeted about its Titanic expedition on June 15.

The Titan

Dubbed the Titan, OceanGate's deep sea vessel is said to be the only five-person submersible in the world with capabilities to reach its depth at nearly 2 and a half miles beneath the ocean's surface, CBS "Sunday Mornings" correspondent David Pogue reported last year.

It is one of three submersible crafts owned by OceanGate that appear on the company's website, BBC News reported, adding that the vessel typically carries a pilot, three paying guests and another person described as a "content expert" by the company. OceanGate's site says the Titan, weighing around 23,000 pounds, has the ability to reach depths of up to 4,000 meters — over 13,000 feet — and has about 96 hours of life support for a crew of five people.

Last summer, Pogue accompanied the Titan crew on journey from Newfoundland to the site where the Titanic as lost. Several dive attempts had to be canceled when weather conditions indicated it may not be safe. At the time, he described the Titan as a one-of-a-kind submersible craft made from thick carbon fiber and coated on both ends by a dome of titanium.

Ahead of the planned dive, Pogue recalled signing paperwork that read, in part, "This experimental vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, emotional trauma, or death."

Space inside the submarine was similar to the interior of a minivan, and, with just one button and a video game controller used to steer it, the vessel "seemed improvised, with off-the-shelf components," Pogue said.

On his voyage, the sub was lost for a few hours, Pogue said.

"There's no GPS underwater, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the sub to the ship wreck by sending text messages," he reported at the time. "But on this dive, communications somehow broke down."

You may remember that the @OceanGateExped sub to the #Titanic got lost for a few hours LAST summer, too, when I was aboard…Here’s the relevant part of that story. https://t.co/7FhcMs0oeH pic.twitter.com/ClaNg5nzj8 — David Pogue (@Pogue) June 19, 2023

