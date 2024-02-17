What we know about the Mississippi woman whose skeletal remains were found near Camp Shelby

It took a little more than a year, but skeletal remains found in Forrest County have been identified, while details surrounding the woman's death, if any, have not been made public.

Kimberly Ann Hall, who went by Kimberly Ann Robertson on Facebook, made her last public Facebook post on Jan. 13, 2019. She thanked everyone for their birthday wishes from the day before.

Ten days earlier, Hall/Robertson posted that she was in a relationship but did not say with whom.

According to her Facebook profile, Hall/Robertson had lived in State Line and worked as a licensed practical nurse in Waynesboro. She reportedly studied nursing at Jones College.

Kimberly Ann Hall, also known as Kimberly Ann Robertson, was identified in February 2024 through DNA testing after her skeletal remains were found in October 2022 in a wooded area near Camp Shelby.

When her remains were found in October 2022, 55 miles away from her hometown in a wooded area near Camp Shelby, Forrest County Sheriff's officials and anthropologists from the University of Southern Mississippi said her body had been at the site for approximately three to five years before it was discovered.

Two rings were found near the remains, which appeared to be made of silver and possibly vintage from the cut of the diamonds, the sheriff's department said.

The rings and the skeletal remains were sent to the state crime lab in Pearl, where DNA was extracted and sent to Othram Labs, a private lab that specializes in DNA analysis, for identification.

The Hattiesburg American was unable to locate Hall/Robertson in any missing persons database in Mississippi. She also was not listed in the national missing persons database, so it is unclear when or if Hall/Robertson's disappearance was ever reported to law enforcement.

Forrest County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sherri Marengo said in an email that the incident remains under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800, or to remain anonymous, contact Metro Crimestoppers at www.P3tips.com or **tips on a mobile device.

