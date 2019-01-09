Need To Know: Mittal Life Style Limited (NSE:MITTAL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mittal Life Style Limited (NSE:MITTAL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Mittal Life Style Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Brijeshkumar Mittal for ₹4.6m worth of shares, at about ₹22.44 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly lower prices. The insider buying may not tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Brijeshkumar Mittal bought 294.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of ₹22.39. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 39% of Mittal Life Style shares, worth about ₹146m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Mittal Life Style Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Mittal Life Style shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Mittal Life Style insiders feel good about the company’s future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

