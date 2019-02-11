Need To Know: Modern Living Investments Holdings Limited (HKG:8426) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Modern Living Investments Holdings Limited (HKG:8426), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Modern Living Investments Holdings

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.65m shares worth HK$3.1m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Modern Living Investments Holdings insiders. They paid about HK$0.20 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of HK$0.18 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Modern Living Investments Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Modern Living Investments Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Overall, 2 insiders shelled out HK$600k for shares in the company — and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Modern Living Investments Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Modern Living Investments Holdings insiders own about HK$13m worth of shares (which is 9.1% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven’t picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Modern Living Investments Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Modern Living Investments Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.