What you need to know about monkeypox

An international monkeypox outbreak, which began in May 2022, has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.

According to health officials, more than 97% of patients who have tested positive for monkeypox since the onset of the outbreak identify as gay or bisexual, or as men who have sex with men. However, health experts have warned that anyone — regardless of gender or sexual orientation — can develop and spread the disease.

To help offer guidance on monkeypox, Yahoo News spoke with Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, chief of infectious diseases division at the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas.