Do You Know What MS Industrie AG's (ETR:MSAG) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use MS Industrie AG's (ETR:MSAG) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, MS Industrie's P/E ratio is 11.73. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €11.73 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MS Industrie:

P/E of 11.73 = €2.82 ÷ €0.24 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does MS Industrie's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.7) for companies in the machinery industry is higher than MS Industrie's P/E.

XTRA:MSAG Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 26th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think MS Industrie will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

MS Industrie's earnings per share grew by -2.4% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 29% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

MS Industrie's Balance Sheet

MS Industrie's net debt is 82% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On MS Industrie's P/E Ratio

MS Industrie has a P/E of 11.7. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 19.7. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.