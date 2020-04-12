What You Need To Know About The Myomo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MYO) Analyst Downgrade Today

Today is shaping up negative for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MYO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$3.90 reflecting a 18% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Myomo's three analysts is for revenues of US$5.5m in 2020 which - if met - would reflect a huge 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 76% to US$4.68. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.2m and losses of US$4.49 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Myomo'shistorical trends, as next year's 44% revenue growth is roughly in line with 37% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.4% next year. So although Myomo is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Myomo. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Myomo after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Myomo's business, like a short cash runway. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 5 other warning signs we've identified.

