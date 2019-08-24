What Should You Know About MyState Limited's (ASX:MYS) Earnings Outlook?

MyState Limited's (ASX:MYS) announced its latest earnings update in August 2019, which indicated that the company endured a slight headwind with earnings falling from AU$31m to AU$30m, a change of -5.3%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive MyState's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for next year seems rather muted, with earnings growing by a single digit 5.4%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more buoyant with rates generating double digit 10% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$34m by 2022.

ASX:MYS Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

While it is helpful to be aware of the growth rate year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of MyState's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 4.6%. This means, we can anticipate MyState will grow its earnings by 4.6% every year for the next few years.

For MyState, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

