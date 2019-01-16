Need To Know: Nan Hai Corporation Limited (HKG:680) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Nan Hai Corporation Limited (HKG:680), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nan Hai

Executive Chairman Pun Hoi Yu made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$4.5m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.18 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Pun Hoi Yu.

Pun Hoi Yu purchased 76.55m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.19. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:680 Insider Trading January 16th 19

Does Nan Hai Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Nan Hai insiders own 53% of the company, worth about HK$5.9b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nan Hai Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Nan Hai insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Nan Hai insiders feel good about the company’s future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Nan Hai is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

