What You Need to Know About Neuroperformance

Imagine: It’s December 2025…just a few years from now. You have a critical meeting in an hour, and you need to be at the top of your game. But something’s off. Your thinking is fuzzy. You’re nervous, discombobulated.

You snap on your portable brain monitor. And it confirms, “Your brain fog score is 7.” You tell the device, “I need to get in the zone. Dial me in.” Three minutes later, after an intensive cognitive intervention, you’re there: at your mental peak. (And of course you nail it in the meeting.)

That experience is just around the corner.

Related The Surprising Ways to Boost Brain Health

Sunrise Yoga Brain health More

Due to groundbreaking recent neuroscience advances, we now have the proven ability to dramatically enhance human brain function, measurably improving capacities like memory, processing speed, learning speed and the ability to perform under pressure. And with these neuroscience-fueled breakthroughs, a new industry is rapidly emerging, called neuroperformance.

By leveraging the brain’s extraordinary ability to rewire itself, companies in this industry are employing technology to help people focus, remember more, perform better, learn more quickly and much more.

Customer and investor interest in the neuroperformance space have been growing at an almost exponential pace, as evidenced, for example, by Facebook’s acquisition in September 2019 of CTRL-Labs, a pre-revenue startup neuroscience company specializing in Neural Interface Platforms, for a reported price of more than $500 million.

Why is there so much interest in neuroperformance?

The major driver of the neuroperformance revolution is the massive competitive advantage it can offer in a variety of important arenas.

Consider professional sports. During the past few years, professional athletes like Tom Brady and Steph Curry have begun aggressively incorporating advanced, scientifically proven brain “training” systems into their daily regimens—and they credit these systems as one of the main reasons for their ongoing success.

The reasoning here is easy to understand. Because sports is 90 percent “mental,” now that the brain science is established, it makes sense for elite athletes to train their brain (e.g., to accelerate its “reaction speed”) in the same way they train their body. This technology is rapidly becoming a strategic necessity in the sports world.

Related The 21 Most Powerful Women in the Business of Sports

At my company, PlatypusNeuro, we recently did a case study with hedge fund portfolio managers illustrating how neuroperformance technology will soon disrupt the finance industry in a similar manner.

During the study, we measured portfolio manager’s brainwaves during the course of their trading day and demonstrated that (a) the portfolio manager’s brains went in and out of two distinct and measurable “states” during the day; and (b) in one of those states, their trades were profitable, whereas in the other state, they tended to lose money.

Clearly, once you can accurately measure and optimize portfolio managers’ brains in real time, that capability can immediately be translated into alpha. And so, in the same way that the technology is disrupting the sports world, it will soon be a strategic necessity in a broad array of financial arenas.

Related How Portfolio Management is Like Poker

How will the industry evolve?

The first wave of neuroperformance technologies will be relatively unobtrusive, something like brain training apps and neurofeedback devices. Over time, however, as people become more and more dependent on these technologies, the boundaries about what they find to be acceptable will slowly expand.