What to know about the newest CHEF'STORE opening in Spartanburg

Spartanburg's warehouse-style grocery store will show customers what it has to offer when it opens its doors to the public on Saturday.

CHEF'S STORE, located at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, will hold its grand opening featuring a culinary-themed ribbon “chopping” event at 10 a.m. Friday as part of the celebration. The store will open to customers at 6 a.m. Saturday with free food and gift card raffles every hour.

CHEF'STORE has provided restaurants and at-home kitchens with the proper equipment and ingredients since 1955. The company offers shoppers a large variety of packaging, ingredients, glassware, and more. CHEF' STORE allows all customers to shop for top-grade supplies.

US Foods Holding Corp. made the announcement of bringing the store in May. CHEF'STORE is meant to be a "one-stop shop" according to the company's statement. The store will offer everything restaurant operators, chefs, community groups and families could need for their kitchens.

Here's what you need to know about CHEF’STORE

It's not just a store for chefs and restaurant operators

The store will carry nearly 4,000 items to supply both restaurants and homes, including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items as well as frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials seven days a week.

CHEF'STORE will provide jobs

11 jobs were created in Spartanburg and its surrounding communities.

No membership needed

Unlike many warehouse-style stores, CHEF'STORE does not require customers to purchase a membership to shop.

CHEF'STORE provides customers with weekly specials, which can include baking and cooking supplies, wholesale food and more.

Open seven days a week

The expected hours for the new store, once open, are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sundays.

Spartanburg is the newest CHEF'STORE in South Carolina

The new 33,000-square-foot CHEF'STORE will become the 83rd location in the nation. There are only three CHEF'S STORES in the state of South Carolina, located in Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Charleston. Spartanburg will be the fourth location in the state.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: What to know about the newest CHEF'S STORE opening in Spartanburg