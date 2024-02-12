In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

ScanSource Named To Fortune Most Admired Companies

ScanSource Inc., a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, has been named to Fortune’s 2024 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the eighth consecutive year the company has received the recognition.

The annual survey, which is given to thousands of senior executives, directors, and financial analysts from more than 600 global companies, identifies organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and other industries.

“ScanSource strives to be a trusted partner for our customers and our suppliers, exceeding expectations and building strong relationships through transparency and consistency. I’m proud of our employees and their commitment; this recognition is a testament to their hard work,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO of ScanSource Inc.

Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on the survey. The survey began with about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

The list was winnowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, 660 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool; the executives who voted were from that group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industries.

ScanSource Inc. customers include suppliers of point-of-sale, payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, ScanSource was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

Green Charter School Simpsonville Announces Location

GREEN Charter Schools has announced that its newest school, GREEN Charter School Simpsonville, will be located at 1100 Brookfield Parkway near the intersection of I-385 and Butler Road.

The school will open in August, serving 3-year-old-kindergarten through sixth grade during its first year. Additional grades, up to eighth grade, will be added each year until the 2026-27 school year.

GREEN Simpsonville is a public, nonprofit charter school available to families across the Upstate. For information, go to www.scgreencharter.org.

Maria Werner will be GREEN Simpsonville’s Principal. GREEN Charter Schools opened in 2013 and operates six additional schools across South Carolina. It offers an integrated STEM curriculum. The mission of GREEN (Global Renewable Energy Education Network) is to prepare students to impact the world with renewable energy, sustainability, and conservation efforts.

Euphoria Names Board Members

Nicole Camacho

Euphoria2024 – a nonprofit food, wine, and music festival that spotlights Greenville’s culinary and music arts scene while funding projects for local charities – has new members joining its Board of Directors this year. New members are Nicole Camacho, High Spirits Hospitality; Paul Sparks, Insignis Partners; Tom Darby, HRP Associates; and Kate Townsend, Crisis Text Line.

Paul Sparks

Tom Darby

Kate Townsend

Sweethearts Contribute To Loaves & Fishes

The Mast General Store in Greenville is making it possible for candy buyers to also contribute to Loaves & Fishes on Feb. 10 and 11.

For every pound of candy purchased, Mast General will donate $1 to put food on the tables of those who need help. Mast Store supports Loaves & Fishes throughout the year.

“Making sure everyone has enough to eat sets the table for success in our communities,” said Lisa Cooper, President of the Mast Store.

Loaves & Fishes has a donation network of restaurants, grocery stores, individuals, and volunteers that rescued 2.5 million pounds of food last year to share with their partner agencies at no cost.

Those shopping at Mast General from Feb. 9 to 18 can round up their purchases to the next dollar to donate directly to Loaves & Fishes. For information, go to Loaves and Fishes.

Business Fair Features Young Greenville Entrepreneurs

The first Greenville Children’s Business Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Zen, 924 S. Main St., downtown.

The market will feature products and services from 20 school-age entrepreneurs. It is hosted by Acton Academy, a private school in Greenville for budding entrepreneurs in first through 12th grade.

The Acton Children’s Business Fair is sponsored by Founderville, a Greenville-based venture capital group.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Acton Academy to nurture a new generation of innovative leaders. These young minds are not just contributors to the local economy; they are poised to drive positive change globally,” said Shay Houser, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Founderville.

The Greenville Children’s Business Fair is free and open to the public. For information or to register, go to Children's Business Fair

Bridgestone HosePower Acquires Cline Hose, Hydraulics

Bridgestone HosePower LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., has acquired Greenville-based Cline Hose & Hydraulics LLC.

“Cline Hose & Hydraulics has a reputation for quality and a similar business model to Bridgestone HosePower,” said Tom Henry, President and CEO of Bridgestone HosePower.

Cline Hose & Hydraulics is a family-owned business founded in 1948. Over the last 75 years, the Cline family has grown the company to include retail locations in Greenville and Augusta, Georgia, along with a fleet of service trucks.

“Bridgestone HosePower shares our commitment to customer service. Our family has taken great pride in exceeding customer expectations. Now, with HosePower, we will be able to serve more businesses, help more people, and provide more opportunities to employees,” said Scott Cline, co-owner of Cline Hose & Hydraulics.

Bridgestone HosePower has 47 locations across the nation and one in Mexico. It is a hose sales and service company that offers hydraulic and industrial hoses, hose assemblies, and mobile hose services.

Bridgestone is a global provider of tires and rubber that is headquartered in Tokyo. The company employs 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories.

Bon Secours Launches Pain Management Program

Bon Secours St. Francis health system is launching a pain management program to help patients who suffer from pain – especially chronic pain – affecting the head, neck, spine, knees, and other areas.

Daniel Atkinson

“Pain has a huge influence on a patient’s quality of life. It can affect mood, behavior, social life, home and work life,” said Dr. Daniel Atkinson, Bon Secours St. Francis’ newest pain management physician.

“I like to take a whole-person approach to healing. That means taking the time to evaluate your health and pinpoint the precise cause of your pain so we can get you a treatment plan that targets your specific needs and provides optimal relief.”

Atkinson’s education includes a fellowship in pain management and a residency in anesthesiology. He has board certifications from the American Board of Anesthesiology and the American Board of Interventional Pain. Most recently, he treated patients at Prisma Health.

Carolina Handling Receives Industry MVP Award

Carolina Handling, part of the material handling industry, has received the 2024 Most Valuable Partner Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association for outstanding achievements in 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has received the award.

Brent Hillabrand

Fewer than 10 percent of MHEDA's 600 member-organizations earn the award.

“This award is a testament to our associates and their ongoing commitment to a culture of service and caring in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Carolina Handling President and CEO Brent Hillabrand. “We’re honored to be recognized by our customers, suppliers and industry peers.”

The MVP Award goes beyond business achievements, said Van Clarkson, President of Fairchild Equipment and 2024 MHEDA Chairman.

“Achieving this recognition signifies that Carolina Handling has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, upheld industry standards, contributed positively to its community, and shown dedication to continuous improvement,” Clarkson said.

MHEDA is the trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling industry.

Carolina Handling is headquartered in Charlotte and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Greensboro, Raleigh, Greenville, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont.

Tryon Film Fest Hosts Spartanburg Party, Showcase

Tryon International Film Festival's Upstate S.C. Showcase will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. St. John St.

Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served; a cash bar will be available; party attire is requested. Tickets are $25.

To purchase tickets, go to Upstate Showcase.

An after-party will follow at Cyclops Brewing, 197 E. St. John St., Spartanburg.

Sportsclub Fitness Offers Heart Month Special

Sportsclub Fitness & Wellness is offering a free, no-commitment three-day pass during February in recognition of American Heart Month.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of heart disease and other health-related heart conditions.

Sportsclub Fitness & Wellness offers adult and youth classes, sports, programs, equipment, and nationally certified personal trainers who work with individuals and groups.

“The truth is that everyone can improve their heart health,” said Sarah Gunter, a personal training director with Sportsclub.

Sportsclub Fitness & Wellness has locations at 317 Scuffletown Road in Simpsonville, 712 Congaree Road in Greenville, and 667 SE Main St. in Simpsonville. To download a free pass, go to three-day pass.

Health Fair In Simpsonville

The Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 at the Prisma Health Family YMCA.

The event will promote health, wellness and recreation resources. Exhibitors and activities will represent industries such as health care, holistic health, exercise and fitness, healthy diet guidelines, retirement and investment planning, and aesthetics.

The sponsor is Davis Audiology. For information, go to Simpsonvillechamber.com.

