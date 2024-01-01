In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Greenville HR Society Recognizes Award Winners

The Greenville Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management has announced the winners of its annual HR Awards.

Greenville HR Society award winners, from left, Ron Doney of ThinkUp Consulting; Robyn Knox; Kay Dudley-Culbreath; Danielle DiFino; and Holly Berry.

“This year’s winners represent the very best of the HR profession, and it gives GSHRM great pleasure to celebrate them and their contributions,” said incoming Greenville SHRM President Courtney Goforth.

Winners of the 2023 Greenville SHRM HR Awards are:

The HR Rising Star Award celebrates an HR Professional with less than 10 years in the field. The winner is Danielle DiFino, SHRM-CP, HR Manager, Standard Motor Products.

DiFino has helped develop and implement changes for recruiting and hiring that resulted in substantial savings for her company. She leads a program that supports employee growth and career development and filled a key leadership role temporarily while managing her normal responsibilities.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award goes to ThinkUp Consulting.

The locally owned company is LGBT-owned and -operated with a majority of women in senior leadership. The company launched a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging team to educate employees with DEIB knowledge to serve each other and their clients. Efforts include monthly micro-training and communications, blog posts on topics like Black History Month tools for educators, mindfulness stations and Women’s Equality Day. ThinkUp has representation on both the Advisory Board and Board of Directors of the Upstate S.C. LGBT+ Chamber.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Unsung Hero Award celebrates an individual who champions DEI culture in and outside the workplace. The winner is Kay Dudley-Culbreath, SHRM-SCP, LSSBB, CEO, HR Concierge Consulting.

With more than 25 years of HR leadership experience, Dudley-Culbreath is a DEI Consultant helping industries drive inclusive culture, design measurable objectives and report results. She has spoken at conferences, taught courses about leading diverse workforces, and been an advocate for women and girls. She co-chaired GSHRM’s DEI Committee for the past two years; serves as Executive Director of The Period Project; and volunteers with organizations including Juneteenth GVL, Vernon Veteran Services, and the Urban League of the Upstate.

The Human Resources Professional of the Year Award goes to Holly Berry, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Chief Human Resource Officer, United Community Bank.

Berry has more than 23 years of HR experience and has held leadership positions at brand-name companies. Among her achievements, she recently created a comprehensive paid parental leave program that ensures 100% income replacement for new parents of all genders and those who have adopted. She also spearheaded a paid volunteer time-off program.

Berry mentors seniors at Legacy Early College High School, reads to children at Legacy Early College Elementary School, volunteers with Greenville Habitat for Humanity, and supports the United Women Make a Difference Campaign.

The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Robyn Knox, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, RCC, President, The HR Business Connect.

Knox has been a member of GSHRM since the 1990s and national SHRM since 2002. She serves as District Director for the S.C. SHRM State Council, representing four chapters. She previously filled a similar role for four Midlands District chapters and served as the state’s Workforce Readiness Director.

She co-founded and co-hosted the VET Summit, was an SRHM Pinnacle Award Finalist in 2020; helped develop Cracking the Code, a veterans workforce program that earned GSHRM the esteemed SHRM Workplace Impact Award in 2021; and orchestrated S.C. SHRM’s collaboration with Junior Achievement of the Carolinas, which was recognized as a SHRM Pinnacle Award finalist.

Knox has been honored by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, the S.C. SHRM Council as the 2017 South Carolina Human Resource Professional of the Year, and as the GSHRM 2016 HR Professional of the Year.

Greenville SHRM has 500 members. It provides a forum for leadership and learning that helps the Upstate attract and retain world-class companies and talent. GSHRM provides educational opportunities and networking.

First Presbyterian HostsEve nt About Safety, Security

First Presbyterian Church of Greenville will host a Venue and Event Safety and Security Training Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13.

Lunch is included.

Mark Herrera, Director of Safety and Security with the International Association of Venue Managers, will lead. Topics include “Situational Awareness and Team Engagement,” “Verbal De-escalation,” “Active Threat/Shooter Preparedness,” “Building Resilient Security Culture,” and “Trained Crowd Management Training.”

This event will focus on topics relevant to all venues. The training will discuss how to anticipate safety challenges and provide tools to mitigate and react to risks.

“It is important to be aware of issues that threaten our assembly spaces,” says Mike Templeton, Executive Director, First Presbyterian Church. “Those who come into our spaces need to be assured that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe.”

The event also will cover threats such as electrical outages, fires, and natural disasters, and teach venue leaders to move large groups through their spaces.

Herrera has been a law enforcement officer and represents the Department of Homeland Security of Infrastructure Protection as the current chair of the Public Assembly Sub-Sector Council.

Engenius Designs Website For DoubleDay Aviation

Engenius, a Greenville-based web design agency, launched a new website for DoubleDay Aviation, a Greenville-based charter flight service company specializing in pilot training, aircraft management, airplane brokerage, and acquisition services.

Engenius was hired by DoubleDay Aviation to create a website that showcases the company’s aviation experience, expertise, and capabilities and to drive traffic to the site through digital marketing.

“Our new website effectively showcases our passion and experience in aviation," said Tim McConnell, founder and CEO of DoubleDay Aviation.

Engenius has helped over 500 businesses revamp their online presence with web design and digital marketing services. It is celebrating 15 years in business.

Sports Bar, Brewery Open At BridgeWay

BridgeWay Brewing Co. has become the first food and beverage establishment to open at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin.

The business opened Dec. 22. Bridgeway Brewing Co. is a full-service restaurant and sports bar with indoor and outdoor seating, an on-site brewery, and duckpin bowling lanes.

The menu features elevated bar food such as burgers, wings, crab cakes, soft pretzels, egg rolls and more. The in-house brewery crafts a variety of beers, ranging from blondes and IPAs to seasonal brews. A full bar offers an extensive bourbon list and craft cocktail menu. The bar also features 15 televisions along with four duckpin bowling lanes that can be rented.

Owner Michelle Dodge, a commercial banking executive turned entrepreneur, is partnering with industry veteran Nate Tomforde.

Lunch & Learn Explores Transit Hub At GSP

The Upstate Mobility Alliance, with funding from the S.C. Department of Transportation, is conducting a Feasibility Study to explore the establishment of a transit hub at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

The Lunch & Learn will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Upstate Mobility office in Greenville. Attendees may learn more about the project, provide input and network.

State Disability Rights Launches Voting Campaign

Disability Rights South Carolina, a nonprofit organization that advances the legal, civil, and human rights of people with disabilities, has launched its Voting is My Right campaign.

A young woman using a wheelchair can vote at a machine.

The statewide campaign promotes voter registration, voter education, and voter encouragement among young people with disabilities.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, more than 11% of voters with disabilities had trouble voting in 2020, despite early voting and access to mail-in voting due to COVID-19.

The mission of the campaign is to inform young people with disabilities about their rights, the voting process, and accommodations available to them.

“We want people with disabilities to know that voting is more accessible than ever,” says Beth Franco, Executive Director of Disability Rights South Carolina.

“With curbside voting, early voting and absentee voting by mail, people with disabilities have more options to vote and make a difference,” she said. “Voting is a right, not a privilege. Our goal at Disability Rights South Carolina is to build a society where all people, regardless of type or severity of disability can exercise their right to vote independently and privately.”

Riggs Partners Seeks Pro Bono Marketing Clients

Riggs Partners in Columbia will hold its 26th annual CreateAthon event to benefit Midlands- and Upstate-area nonprofits on March 7 and 8.

CreateAthon is a 24-hour marathon during which professionals provide marketing services to nonprofit organizations on a pro bono basis.

Nonprofits may apply to the program by Jan. 19. As part of the application, nonprofits can submit a video sharing how they feel CreateAthon can best serve their organization. Application details are available at www.riggspartners.com.

CreateAthon began as a Riggs Partners’ service program in 1998 and is now a national organization with 100 marketing and communications agencies, universities, professional organizations and corporate marketing teams.

Businesses Asked To Take Survey

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the S.C. Chamber of Commerce is conducting its final monthly Palmetto Business Barometer Survey that allows large and small businesses to share their opinions with state government leaders and policymakers. The survey is brief and easy to submit.

Owners or managers can fill out the survey. Answers are confidential. Go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FinalPPBSurvey.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits