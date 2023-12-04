In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Ten At Top Gives Awards, Grants

Ten at the Top has announced recipients of its 2023 awards and grants.

Elevate Upstate Grants:

The City of Belton received a grant for a "Downtown Movie Night" in the city's center. United Way of Laurens County will use its funding for the "Clinton Carnival," with games, fair food, and rides.

Bridgeway Station Award: The Urban League of the Upstate, for its proposed "48-Hour Film Festival” at Bridgeway Station in 2024.

Burdette Leadership Award: Sue Schneider, who has served on numerous regional boards, including Ten at the Top. She also served as Chief Executive Officer for Spartanburg Water.

Welling Award for Regional Collaboration: Ten at the Top recognized the late Joe Pazdan with this year’s Welling Award to honor his lifetime of regional leadership. The award was accepted by his family.

Board members who moved from “active” to “founding” status are Charles Dalton, Mike Forrester, Phil Hughes, Steve Pelissier and Sue Schneider.

Board members who completed their second term and are moving to "emeritus" status are Angie Gossett, Tim Hall and Terry Mallard.

BASF Seneca Honors Veterans

The BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions site in Seneca sponsored Clemson University’s 30th Annual Military Appreciation Day on Veterans Day.

BASF in Seneca also awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Marine Corps combat veteran and Clemson University senior Kasey Smith.

This is the third consecutive year that BASF in Seneca has sponsored the event and the third time the site has awarded funds to a veteran or local veterans organization.

Smith was recognized on the field before the Clemson football game for his service. He worked as an Aviation Electronics Technician and served in Afghanistan in 2010-2011. He is now a senior at Clemson, studying electrical engineering.

The BASF Seneca VETS Team was also recognized for its service to veterans in the community. The group has volunteered more than 600 hours in the Upstate during 2023 – many in partnership with Purple Heart Homes’ Golden Corner Chapter to build ramps and other safety items so that veterans can age in place.

Clemson University graduates who were POWs or MIA were recognized during halftime at the Missing Man Table Ceremony. Military Appreciation Day has been celebrated at Clemson since 1994.

BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions serves customers in industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors and hydrogen. It also provides full-loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling.

Powdersville Water Receives State Award

Powdersville Water was recently named S.C. System of the Year for 2023. The award is given each year to one utility that has demonstrated excellence in operations, maintenance, and customer service.

Staff members from Powdersville Water

The award was given at the South Carolina Rural Water Association’s 46th annual conference.

“We have worked hard for several years to implement new technology and programs that have made us ready for the future in a time when our system is growing faster than any other time in history,” said Dyke Spencer, Powdersville Water’s Executive Director.

“I’m extremely proud of the staff at Powdersville Water,” said Board Chairman, Phil Landreth. “It speaks volumes that they can earn an award like this while keeping up with the extreme demands put on them every day.”

Powdersville Water is a special purpose district with over 15,000 water connections serving approximately 35,000 people. During the last five years, Powdersville Water has added over 1,650 water connections for new homes and businesses, and nearly $16 million has been invested in water infrastructure improvements.

Mauldin Singers Celebrate

The Mauldin City Singers will present their annual choral concert, Sounds of the Season, on Dec. 16 and 17. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors, students and members of the military. For show times, tickets and information, go to mauldinculturalcenter.org/events/theatre-season/.

Mauldin Theatre Presents Holiday Spectacular

“Holiday Spectacular,” presented by the Mauldin Theatre Company, will present a night of holiday hits featuring singers from the Upstate. The creative team has woven local traditions into the storyline of the production.

The show will run through Dec. 10 at the Mauldin Cultural Center. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors, students and members of the military. For show times, tickets and information, go to mauldinculturalcenter.org/events/theatre-season/.

MD Care Group, ARCpoint Join To Provide Testing, Treatment

Two Greenville-based companies are working together to make medical treatment easier and faster for patients.

MD Care Group LLC is collaborating with ARCpoint Inc. to launch a telehealth system so that clients can be tested for the flu, strep throat, or COVID. Patients can log in and connect with a doctor for a live consultation within minutes and receive any appropriate prescriptions.

MD Care Group is a company that provides clients with a cost-effective way to access care from board-certified physicians.

ARCpoint Inc. is a franchise system that provides drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA, and direct-to-consumer clinical lab testing services.

An Application Programming Interface (API) provides consumers with virtual access to healthcare through a national network of board-certified physicians and healthcare providers.

The API will allow ARCpoint customers to connect with MD Care Group’s doctors to discuss the results of diagnostic tests or other medical concerns. The goal is to create virtual primary care and urgent care centers.

“As a result of this collaboration, patients can get their lab test results and be connected promptly with one of our board-certified physicians,” said Chris Cole, co-founder of MD Care Group.

It simplifies the process and eliminates wait times, he said.

Customers can book a diagnostic test online at ARCpointLabs.com, which has 136 franchised locations, or by scanning a QR code on a mobile device at any participating partner location. After a test is conducted, the patient will receive a text or email with the results and, if requested, a video link for an appointment with an MD Care Group practitioner. Service is available in any language.

The process, from the testing to a consultation with a physician, costs the client $99, said Steve Koenemann, co-founder of MD Care Group.

Fostering Great Ideas, Henry Pak Featured At WIN

The Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Women's Impact Network will meet from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in the Prisma Health Conference Room, 105A W. Curtis Street. The monthly sponsor is Henry Pak Inc., which provides custom packaging products for a range of applications and industries. The featured nonprofit is Fostering Great Ideas, an Upstate organization that supports children in foster care.

Endeavor Announces Discounts On Holiday Work, Study Spaces

Endeavor, the coworking and office space community in downtown Greenville’s ONE tower, is making an offer to students, holiday visitors, and other professionals who need work or study space during the holidays.

Endeavor’s Study Hall Pass promotion runs through Jan. 31. The offer includes discounted access to coworking spaces with downtown views from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The “hall pass” includes fast and secure Wi-Fi, quiet areas, coffee, and an onsite executive gym.

The offer is available to students who are at least 16 years old, as well as holiday visitors and local professionals. Fees are $10 per day with a student ID and $12 per day for professionals. Bulk purchases are available.

For information, go to EndeavorGreenville.com, email Endeavor@EndeavorGreenville.com, or visit Endeavor at 1 N. Main St. during business hours Monday through Friday.

Greenville Builder Presents At National Energy Event

Todd Usher, founder and President of Addison Homes, recently made a presentation in Washington, D.C. The event was funded by a National Science Foundation grant for the Department of Energy. The topic was Ambient Energy for Buildings.

Todd Usher

The event was attended by researchers, scientists, realtors and homebuilders. The presentations will be part of a journal article.

Addison is a Greenville home builder that specializes in building healthy, high-performance homes.

"It was a pleasure to be able to bring some of what I've learned from 20 years of high-performance home building to the event,” Usher said. "All of us were focused on harnessing the abundant energy that surrounds us in nature.”

Students May Submit Awe Films

North Carolina and South Carolina high school and college students are invited to submit a one- to two-minute film about something that inspires them as part of the 2024 Awe Project.

The films do not have to be of professional quality; judging will focus on how the filmmaker tells his or her story. Students are welcome to submit individually or in teams. The competition is free to enter.

Films are due May 1. The Awe Project screening will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 as part of TRIFF's 2024 Media Arts Day. The event will host a college and career fair for students interested in the arts.

The event will take place at the Tryon Fine Arts Center, 34 Melrose Ave, Tryon. There is no charge.

LGBT+ Chamber Honors High Spirits Hospitality Staffer

Krista Hauschild, Director of Talent and Culture for High Spirits Hospitality, has won the Corporate Ally of the Year Award presented by Upstate S.C. LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

Hauschild

At High Spirits, Hauschild works to promote a positive, employee-friendly culture. She coordinates the company’s DEI training, team building, employee orientation, and training.

“Being an inclusive company and employer is essential,” said Tammy Johnson, CEO and President of High Spirits Hospitality.

The Upstate LGBT+ Chamber helps LGBT+ businesses and professionals thrive, advocates for a marginalized community, and acts as a resource.

High Spirits Hospitality is the parent company of Liquid Catering, Events at Judson Mill, Bravo1 Protection, The 405, and High Spirits Events.

Broadstreet Hosts Flag Football To Benefit Homeless Community

Broadstreet Inc., a Greenville-based private equity firm, hosted Upstate businesses recently at Flour Field for a flag football tournament that raised $30,000 for Sunday Dinner with a Twist, a nonprofit that feeds and fills the basic needs of individuals who are homeless.

"We're excited to play some ball in support of an organization dedicated to improving the lives of the homeless in our community," said Joseph Baldassarra, President of Broadstreet Inc.

WYFF Sports Director Marc Whiteman was emcee. Teams that participated were from Contender Development, Durham Homes USA, Sunday Dinner with a Twist, Dinner Time, Phoenix Financial, and Broadstreet.

The funding will enable the nonprofit to provide people with a “home-cooked meal to make their lives a little brighter," said Redd Martin, founder of Sunday Dinner with a Twist.

Broadstreet identifies promising growth sectors for capital investments. The company has achieved approximately $3 billion in transactions. Broadstreet also works in the land infrastructure industry, with more than 40 projects. Its goal is to develop 30,000 home sites.

S.C. School For The Blind Debuts Adaptive Chemistry Lab

The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind in Spartanburg celebrated the opening of its adaptive chemistry lab, which provides students with the tools they need to earn chemistry credits.

Funders and students cut the ceremonial ribbon on a new chemistry lab at S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind in Spartanburg.

The Lighting the Way project was funded by the S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation, as well as AFL, BASF, Bosch Community Fund, Downtown Spartanburg Sertoma Club, Fluor Golf for Greenville, ScanSource Charitable Foundation and the Timken Foundation of Canton.

The lab includes braille identification labels; large-print and braille reading materials; compound light microscopes; “talking” beakers, color detectors and scales; and equipment with high-contrast markings.

“This lab will provide our students with the tools they need to excel in chemistry courses and ultimately gain admission to colleges and universities,” said Sam Hook, Executive Director of the SCSDB Foundation.

The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind offers pre-Kindergarten through 12th-grade programs on its campus in Spartanburg and vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state.

Metatomic In Greenville Receives Nuclear Energy Voucher

The Greenville-based nuclear energy company, Metatomic Inc., will receive a Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear Energy voucher to support the innovation of advanced nuclear technologies.

The voucher provides access to nuclear research and expertise through the U.S. Department of Energy and enables Metatomic to partner with the Savannah River National Laboratory in Aiken.

Metatomic is working to make use of spent commercial nuclear fuel, reduce waste, and provide fuel for molten salt reactors, said Mike Stake, CEO of Metatomic Inc.

The fuel could potentially yield hundreds of years of electricity, he said. Spent nuclear fuel is not processed and accumulates at nuclear power plants; it remains hazardous for decades.

