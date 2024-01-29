In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Clemson Women’s Sports Celebrates Expansion

Clemson University’s new women’s sports facilities are ready for action.

General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie led construction on the new and upgraded facilities for the university’s lacrosse, gymnastics and rowing teams.

On hand for the completion of the new and upgraded women’s sports facilities at Clemson University: from left, in back, Ben Barfield, Vice President and Division Manager; Steven Barber, Operations Manager; Paul Hendsbee, Assistant Superintendent; Parker Howard, Assistant Superintendent; Steven Cain, Assistant Project Manager. In front, Courtney Sigmund, intern; Project Director Kimberly Bailey; Project Manager Chelsey Williams; and Jordyn Early, intern.

Clemson’s women’s sports program expansion is the largest recent expansion of women’s sports in the nation.

"It has been an honor to lead this construction team — which included women who are students and graduates from Clemson — to build spaces that expand opportunities for Clemson's female student-athletes," said Kimberly Bailey, Brasfield & Gorrie Senior Project Manager.

The facilities will support female athletes while giving them a place to rest and recover, she said.

New facilities include a 9,000-square-foot lacrosse facility; a 6,900-square-foot, 1,000-seat lacrosse stadium; a new lacrosse field; a 24,000-square-foot gymnastics training facility; a 10,000-square-foot athlete recovery center; 252 parking spaces; a 1,100 square-foot reconfiguration of the rowing facilities for a new sports medicine room; and HVAC upgrades to the rowing building.

Garvin Design Group and HNTB Corp. collaborated on the project.

Brasfield & Gorrie has worked in South Carolina for nearly 40 years and opened a full-service, brick-and-mortar office in Greenville in 2013. It is privately held and has 13 offices and more than 3,500 employees.

Bon Secours Opens Medical Center in Fountain Inn

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has opened a medical office building in Fountain Inn at 910 N. Main Street.

Four medical practices will be in the building, which cost $5.5 million to build.

“The goal is to continue the Bon Secours legacy of providing quality and compassionate care, while also expanding access by providing a closer-to-home team of providers,” said Wayne Fraleigh, Chief Operating Officer for the Bon Secours Medical Group.

Medical practices in the building are Fairview Family Practice; Carolina ENT – Simpsonville, which specializes in ear, nose, and throat conditions, and is relocating to the new facility; and satellite offices for Palmetto Pulmonary and Critical Care and Carolina Surgical Associates.

Satellite offices will give patients in the Fountain Inn area a convenient option for respiratory care and access to a multi-specialty surgical team; X-rays and a lab will also be available, Fraleigh said.

Addison Homes Receives Award From Department of Energy

Addison Homes, a South Carolina home builder with headquarters in Greenville that specializes in healthy, high-performance homes, has received a Housing Innovation award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Addison Homes prioritizes increased comfort and durability, better indoor air quality, and ultra-energy efficiency, said Todd Usher, founder and President of Addison Homes.

Todd Usher of Addison Homes

The DOE Housing Innovation Awards program recognizes builders constructing Zero Energy Ready Homes and using innovative technologies and modern building science principles, according to a press release. Zero Energy Ready Homes meet rigorous requirements from the DOE.

Addison Homes has received seven housing innovation awards; more than 25 builders were recognized this year; Addison Homes was the only winner from South Carolina.

The award to Addison Homes was for its Keowee home plan, which addresses indoor air quality and water and energy efficiency. The home has a solar photovoltaic shingle system to generate renewable energy; an encapsulated crawl space for the HVAC system; a smart thermostat that monitors interior and exterior conditions and indoor air quality; and other features.

First Presbyterian Hosts “Mystery Of Beauty” Arts Event

The Fine Arts Ministry of First Presbyterian Church will present its first arts conference, The Mystery of Beauty, on March 1.

The conference celebrates the beauty that surrounds people every day and explores how people can use artistry to celebrate that beauty.

The half-day conference will feature internationally renowned artist, author and speaker, Makoto Fujimura.

Other speakers are Dr. Wesley Vander Lugt, professor of art and theology at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary; Abilene, an ensemble that combines classical music with fusion; and Greenville artist, Caroline Riddle.

Mysterion, an exhibit of work by Makoto Fujimura, is on display in the Galleries at First Presbyterian.

General admission to the conference is $100 (discounts available for students); reserved seating is $125.

For information, go to https://www.firstpresgreenville.org/events/signature-events or email Chelsea Fraser, cfraser@firstpresgreenville.org.

Countybank, Greenwood Capital Pledge $73,000 To United Way

Countybank and Greenwood Capital donated $73,552 to the United Way as part of their annual fundraising campaign.

The funds were distributed to local United Way organizations in Greenwood, Greenville/Greer and Anderson based on donations made by associates.

From left, Sam Barnett, SBA Business Development Associate, Countybank; Ken Harper, Chief Banking Officer, Countybank; Yobany Banks-McKay, Vice President of Corporate Engagement, United Way of Greenville County; and Reigan Yoder, Executive Assistant to the President and CEO, United Way of Greenville County.

Associates made personal donations totaling $47,602; another $3,950 was raised at the Casual for a Cause fundraiser; the Countybank Foundation provided an additional $22,000.

“Countybank and Greenwood Capital’s annual fundraising campaign … gives our organization and associates an opportunity to make a positive impact in our communities,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank.

Dunlap received the United Way of the Lakelands Shining Star Award this year. The award is presented to an individual, business or organization that exemplifies leadership through support of United Way’s mission and vision.

Countybank and Greenwood Capital hold an annual fundraising campaign to support local programs that focus on education, financial stability, health and basic needs in the Greenwood, Greenville, Greer and Anderson communities.

This year’s fundraising campaigns were chaired by Dustyn Attaway, Universal Associate; Patrice Freeman, Customer Relations Manager for Countybank in Greenwood; Eva Drake, Mortgage

Consultant for Countybank Mortgage in Greenville; and Carrie Logan, Retail Banking Administrator for Countybank in Anderson.

Founded in 1933, Countybank has locations in Greenwood, Greenville, Simpsonville, Greer and Anderson.

Virtual Luxury Tour of Homes Partners with Stoneledge

The Home Builders Association of Greenville will present the Upstate Luxury Tour of Homes, a showcase unveiling architecture and design in the Upstate. Stoneledge Luxury Homes is the presenting sponsor.

"The Home Builders Association of Greenville proudly presents a groundbreaking experience – our Virtual Luxury Tour of Homes. In this digital showcase, we seamlessly blend innovation with elegance, offering a unique journey through the finest homes crafted by visionary builders,” said Taylor Lyles, CEO of the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.

“The Virtual Luxury Tour of Homes is … a testament to the evolution of homebuilding, where technology meets timeless sophistication.”

Stoneledge Luxury Homes builds custom homes. The company’s work revolves around quality and client satisfaction. Stoneledge has a team of design and construction professionals.

"Watch the client and how they react … their authentic reaction will tell you if it is beautiful or not,” said Meranda Bailey, Head Designer and co-founder of Stoneledge Luxury Homes. “This reminds us that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and our client is the one who should ultimately love their new space.”

To explore Stoneledge Luxury Homes and the work of other builders, go to https://luxurytourofhomes.com/. A yearlong subscription to the tour costs $15.

The Home Builders Association of Greenville was founded in 1960. The association was formed so home builders and other industry professionals could work together to promote new homes, home remodeling, and repairs and improvements. For information, go to https://hbaofgreenville.com/.

Stoneledge Luxury Homes is a design/build firm. Client services include architectural plan design, interior design, guaranteed closing dates, comprehensive warranties, move-in assistance, and help with furniture and home décor.

Events At Judson Mill Hosts Galentine’s Soiree

Events at Judson Mill is celebrating Valentine’s week with a “girls’ night out,” called Galentine’s Soiree, on Feb. 10.

The event at Judson Mill in Greenville will celebrate friendships among women with dancing, sweet treats, bubbles, espresso martinis, and a photo booth to capture memories.

Events at Judson Mill Galentine's Soiree event

Tickets are $40 and are all-inclusive; groups of six or more can save 10%. All guests must be 21 years of age or older. The event will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Events at Judson Mill, located at 701 Easley Bridge Road.

“We hope to see as many Greenville women as possible so we can all celebrate each other,” said Tammy Johnson, the CEO of High Spirits Hospitality.

For tickets, go to https://highspiritshospitality.ticketspice.com/galentines-soiree-a-girls-night-out?t=judson

Events at Judson Mill is comprised of two renovated spaces on the campus of the historic Judson Mill.

Barbara Stone Foundation Grants Support Disability Programs

The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting programs and initiatives for individuals with disabilities in the Upstate, recently awarded nine Community Innovation Grants.

The foundation invests in innovative programs that directly support individuals with disabilities through the bi-annual grants program.

Barbara Stone Foundation logo

The following nine nonprofit organizations received grants totaling almost $32,000.

Able SC – $2,050, movie nights and cooking classes

Adaptive Pickleball - $2,000, Project 500

Clarity Upstate - $8,800, pediatric hearing aids

Lions Vision Services - $3,000, Vis-ABILITY

David’s Table – $5,000, Family Camp Scholarship Fund

International Ballet Greenville - $2,000, International Ballet Thrive Upstate Ballet Classes

Prisma Health Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation - $5,000, Prisma’s Community Health and Wellness Space at Unity Park

Trailhead Community Farm School - $1,500, Family Summit

Upcountry History Museum - $2,000, Connections Cafe

Lara Ceisel is Executive Director of the Barbara Stone Foundation. The 2023 Board of Directors includes Nick Skenteris, President; Michele Reeves, Vice President; Riku Oinonen, Treasurer; Brooke Schmidt, Secretary; and Lee Sowell, Matthew Collins, Marion Elliott, Elizabeth Piper, Jimmy Kimbell, Amy Hallasy, Audra Vellucci, Jay Blankenship, Dana Gantt Moore and the Honorable Nick Theodore, President Emeritus.

The deadline to submit spring grant applications is March 15. For information, go to www.barbarastonefoundation.org/grants/application-process or email Lara Ceisel at lara@barbarastonefoundation.org.

Since 1991, the Barbara Stone Foundation’s goal has been to influence community systems, policies and culture to provide equitable opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Upstate. The organization identifies gaps in services and invests in and creates innovative programs.

Two signature initiatives are Greenville CAN (Collaborative Action Network) and the UP (Upward Professionals) Employment Initiative.

May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars with Greenville Symphony at 'The Well'

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra will present “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert,” featuring a screening of the complete film. Composer John Williams’ Oscar-winning score will be performed live while the film runs.

The concert will be led by conductor Thiago Tiberio on May 4 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Tickets are on sale. Prices start at $29.50, before taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.bonsecoursarena.com/ or ticketmaster.com.

Williams scored all nine of the Star Wars films, beginning with 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.” He won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the first film. The scores for “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” were each nominated for Best Original Score.

The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts, the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, which is the music arm of The Walt Disney Co.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra presents a diverse mix of concert performances, educational programming, and community engagements that reach more than 50,000 individuals throughout the Upstate each year.

During the symphony’s 76th season in 2023-24, it will be led by six finalists vying for the title of Music Director.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is a 15,000-seat sports and entertainment arena that hosts family shows, sporting events, concerts, minor league hockey, seminars and conventions. Club seats, party suites and luxury suites are available.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: In The Know: News, updates from Greenville businesses and nonprofits