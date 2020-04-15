Do You Know What Nichols plc's (LON:NICL) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Nichols plc's (LON:NICL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Nichols's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 15.59. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £15.59 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nichols:

P/E of 15.59 = £11.350 ÷ £0.728 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Nichols's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Nichols has a lower P/E than the average (19.2) in the beverage industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Nichols will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Nichols, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Nichols's earnings per share grew by 5.2% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Nichols's Balance Sheet

Nichols has net cash of UK£41m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Nichols's P/E Ratio

Nichols's P/E is 15.6 which is above average (13.6) in its market. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.