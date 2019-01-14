Need To Know: NIIT Technologies Limited (NSE:NIITTECH) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in NIIT Technologies Limited (NSE:NIITTECH).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NIIT Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Deepak Khosla for ₹17m worth of shares, at about ₹1,250 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of ₹1,152. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders netted ₹68m for 54.39k shares sold. In total, NIIT Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹1,259, on average. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NIIT Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider selling at NIIT Technologies. Agendra Kumar sold just ₹2.3m worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn’t sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership of NIIT Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NIIT Technologies insiders own about ₹3.4b worth of shares. That equates to 5.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.