‘I know nothing’: says daughter of inmate who died at the Orange County jail

One woman is trying to figure out how her dad died, just weeks before his trial. 9 investigates talked to the woman and her lawyer who are both trying to figure out what happened.

Kaela Rosado’s father was supposed to stand trial on January 29, but less than three weeks before Jose Rosado Almodovar was set to face a judge, he died in jail.

Kaela doesn’t know why. Telling Channel 9, “They said that my father was dead. and that was it. he’s dead. I know nothing.”

According to jail documents she gave WFTV, just after 2 a.m. on January 9, medical staff were called because Jose appeared to be having a seizure and collapsed.

Details show he was complaining of abdominal pain, but was cleared after some medicine, then an hour later - a corrections officer, during his checks, saw Almodovar on the toilet and then Jose collapsed again.

Officer’s tried CPR and called 911, but they couldn’t save him. Now Kaela wants to know if more could have been done the first time he collapsed.

“Growing up, he had the seizures, and my mother would tell me the first thing you have to do, yes, he is seizing call 911 he needs help. So, to me, it just it would have been his right to have 911 call then for him to have gotten help. and if that happened, would my dad still be here?” Rosado said.

Jose was arrested in June 2022, for aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s been behind bars ever since.

Kaela said her dad had addiction problems, a history of seizures and complained about stomach pain in recent weeks.

“I mean, we thought that drug addiction wise he would be safer in jail and after a while he kind of told us like, I deserve to be in here,” Rasado said. “I deserve to spend my time in here and I want to see this through and come out of it and hopefully be a different man. I’m sorry.”

Right now, she is waiting on his medical records from the jail to see, what, if any care he has received in the year and a half that he has been behind bars.

Kaela has hired attorney James Slater to help investigate if more could have been done to keep him from dying.

“What happened to Kayla’s dad, and if something happened that that violated the law, then we’re here to help seek some sort of justice for Kaela,” Slater said.

There is has been no determination on cause of death as the medical examiner is waiting for a toxicology report. The jail did not give us new details, but we do know a death investigation is underway.

