What we know now: Beavercreek Walmart shooter ID'd, FBI investigating motive

Nov. 21—Details are continuing to emerge after a gunman injured four people in a mass shooting in the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As Beavercreek police and federal agents continue to investigate the shooting, we are working to uncover additional information and will update this story as more is released.

Here is what we know about the shooting now:

What happened?

At 8:35 p.m. Monday, a gunman entered the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. and began shooting, Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar said during a media briefing Monday night.

He shot four people, who were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Molnar said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded, as well as the Greene County Coroner's Office.

A Walmart employee said they heard at least two shots, but didn't see anyone get hit.

"I thought it was glass at first. I heard a couple people running and screaming so I darted out and we got to the Burger King parking lot," the worker said.

Wright State University students Anna Cowley and Kailie Conley said they counted between 30 and 40 police cruisers with lights and sirens pulling up to the store.

The store is closed until further notice.

"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio, store," read a statement from Walmart. "This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene."

How are the victims?

Four adults were injured in the shooting, including three women and a man. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday there of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical but stable condition, Capt. Chad Lindsey said.

Molnar said all four victims were shoppers at Walmart and not employees. They were in different areas of the store at the time of the shooting and not in one location.

A CareFlight medical helicopter left the scene just before 10 p.m. for Miami Valley Hospital and the other three victims were transported to Soin Medical Center — Kettering Health in Beavercreek.

Who is the gunman?

Lindsey identified the shooter as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones of Dayton during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Zrinka Dilber, assistant special agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI Field Office, said the FBI is assisting Beavercreek police and investigating the shooter's background, motivation and possible associates.

She said Jones moved to Dayton about a year ago.

Lindsey said Jones was armed with a long gun, but said police are still investigating how many shots were fired.

Investigators are also checking to see if he obtained the gun legally or if he had any connection to those injured.

What's next?

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Beavercreek police with the investigation.

Dilber reminded people on Tuesday it was early into the investigation. She asked anyone with information on Jones, including any possible motive, to visit https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

Previous incidents at Walmart

The Beavercreek Walmart temporarily closed on Nov. 6 after a 15-year-old boy reportedly set a fire inside the business. Flames were reported in the craft section with smoke seen throughout the store.

An automatic sprinkler system contained the fire, which was quickly put out by firefighters.

The store reopened on Nov. 8, the same day the suspect was arrest. The teen is facing aggravated arson, vandalism and inducing panic, according to police.

The Walmart is also the same store where a police officer shot and killed 22-year-old John Crawford III of Fairfield on Aug. 5, 2014.

A 911 caller reported Crawford — who was talking on a cellphone and holding a pellet gun for sale at the store — was pointing a weapon and threatening shoppers.