Need To Know: NWS Holdings Limited (HKG:659) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in NWS Holdings Limited (HKG:659).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

NWS Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Wai Hon Lam for HK$2.3m worth of shares, at about HK$15.57 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of HK$16.14. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.7% of Wai Hon Lam’s holding. Wai Hon Lam was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Wai Hon Lam divested 370.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$15.54. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does NWS Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NWS Holdings insiders own about HK$577m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NWS Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded NWS Holdings shares in the last quarter. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the NWS Holdings insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

