Do You Know What Ocean One Holding Ltd.'s (HKG:8476) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Ocean One Holding Ltd.'s (HKG:8476) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Ocean One Holding's P/E ratio is 9.98. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ocean One Holding

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ocean One Holding:

P/E of 9.98 = HK$0.77 ÷ HK$0.077 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Ocean One Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.4) for companies in the consumer retailing industry is higher than Ocean One Holding's P/E.

SEHK:8476 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Ocean One Holding shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Ocean One Holding increased earnings per share by a whopping 40% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Ocean One Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 0.2% of Ocean One Holding's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Ocean One Holding's P/E Ratio

Ocean One Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 10, which is fairly close to the HK market average of 9.8. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.