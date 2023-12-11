What we know about the Ohio school threat hoax made to dozens of public schools

Dozens of schools were impacted by false threats over the weekend in a mass "swatting" of Ohio public school districts.

Most schools began class Monday as normal, with some providing an increased law enforcement presence after the FBI determined the threats were not credible.

Here's what we know about the school bomb threats across the state Monday.

What were the 'Russian organization' school threats in Ohio?

There were threats in more than 50 Ohio school districts throughout the state, including in all parts of the state. Schools ranging across the state from Akron to Hilliard to Logan-Hocking all reported threats against their district Sunday night.

Read More: Dr. Roxy posted video of her 'botched' surgery online. Now she's speaking up about it

The threats claimed to be from a "Russian organization," according to various messages from school administrators.

The threat was made against "American school buildings," according to a letter published earlier from the Akron Public Schools Superintendent Michael Robinson. A combination of local law enforcement agencies and the FBI investigated the threat and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Which Ohio schools were impacted by the bomb threats?

Dozens of schools across the state received threats, but many opened as scheduled Monday with extra security. Hilliard City Schools in Franklin County, for example, will have extra law enforcement on site "not because the threats have any credibility but because we know any type of threat can cause anxiety and concern."

Alexander Local Schools in Athens County, however, opened on a two-hour delay for a sweep of the building and grounds by law enforcement in the morning before school starts, the district said on Facebook.

What does Ohio law enforcement and the FBI say about school threats?

The FBI, who investigates crimes related to bombings and threats, said in a statement that it was investigating the numerous threats to schools and had determined them to be a hoax. The statement said the agency will continue to work with other law enforcement to investigate the threats.

Logan-Hocking School District said in a statement that the Ohio Department of Homeland Security told districts that similar emails were sent to schools in California in November and to schools in Texas last week.

What is swatting?

Swatting is a form of online harassment in which someone falsely reports violent crimes in progress or makes threats to prompt a large law enforcement response — commonly a SWAT team — to a victim's home or business, but also to public institutions like schools or universities

The term "swatting" was used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as early as 2008, The Dispatch previously reported.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio school threat: What we know about the hoax, swatting, bomb threat