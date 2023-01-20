What you need to know about Ohio's corruption scandal, Larry Householder trial

Two and a half years ago, the FBI arrested one of Ohio's most powerful politicians, revealing an extensive investigation into a sweeping pay-to-play scandal.

Now, ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder faces trial, giving Ohioans a peek behind the curtain of how the political sausage is actually made at the state capital.

Federal prosecutors must prove that Householder traded legislation − a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear plants on Ohioans' electric bills − for nearly $61 million in campaign cash. Householder says he did nothing wrong.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is accused of racketeering in connection with a $1 billion bailout for nuclear plants. He has pleaded not guilty.

Also on trial is ex-Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, who is accused of bribing a GOP operative for information about a ballot initiative to block the nuclear bailout. Borges has pleaded not guilty.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming trial starting this week in Cincinnati:

Who is Larry Householder?

Householder, 63, is the former leader of the Ohio House of Representatives. He represented Coshocton and Perry counties and a portion of Licking County, east of Columbus.

Householder led the House from 2001 to 2004. He left Columbus under the cloud of an investigation into irregular campaign practices but was never charged with any crime.

He returned to the Ohio House in 2017 with the goal of once again leading it. Federal investigators say Householder used money funneled through dark money groups to bankroll his return to power, helping to elect candidates who would be loyal to him.

He narrowly won control of the House, cobbling together votes from 26 Republicans and 26 Democrats. Once in charge, Householder championed a sweeping energy bill that would have charged Ohioans a fee on their electric bills for two nuclear plants in northern Ohio, then-owned by FirstEnergy Solutions.

Householder defended the law even as a ballot initiative tried to block it.

Federal investigators also accused Householder of using campaign money to repair his Florida home, pay off credit card debt and cover legal fees from a defamation lawsuit settlement.

Who is Matt Borges?

Ex-Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges faces trial for racketeering.

Matt Borges, 50, is a Republican political operative and former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

Borges worked on campaigns for former Ohio Treasurer Joe Deters, presidential candidate John McCain, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. John Kasich's presidential bid. Shortly before his arrest, Borges launched an effort to get Republicans to vote for Democrat Joe Biden instead of then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Borges is accused of giving $15,000 to GOP strategist Tyler Fehrman in exchange for insider information about the ballot initiative to block the nuclear bailout. Borges says he gave the money to help a mentee in need and wasn't a part of any larger scheme.

Who else has been arrested in connection with House Bill 6?

Three other people were arrested with Householder and Borges. They are:

Jeff Longstreth who served as Householder's political strategist. Longstreth also held the purse strings of Generation Now, a dark money group backing Householder and his chosen candidates. Longstreth pleaded guilty to participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Juan Cespedes, who worked as a lobbyist for nuclear plants owner FirstEnergy Solutions. Cespedes also pleaded guilty.

Neil Clark, a prominent Republican lobbyist who described himself as Householder's "proxy." Clark died by suicide in March 2021.

What is racketeering?

Householder and Borges were charged with conspiracy to participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of an enterprise's affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity. The offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine and forfeiting any ill-gotten gains.

The charge has been used for FIFA corruption, crime families and the Latin Kings, a street and prison gang. The law was intended to punish mob bosses who didn't commit the lower-level crimes themselves but rather orchestrated the enterprise.

Prosecutors must prove there was a pattern of two or more crimes, such as bribery, extortion and fraud, within 10 years.

What is FirstEnergy?

Akron-based FirstEnergy is an electric utility that serves 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. The company's generation subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions, entered into bankruptcy in 2018 and emerged as Energy Harbor.

In 2018, FirstEnergy announced plans to close its two nuclear power plants − Davis-Besse in Ottawa County and Perry in Lake County. Meanwhile, company officials were working on solutions to keep the plants open at the state and federal level.

As part of that push, FirstEnergy and its allies used nonprofits known as dark money groups to funnel contributions to Householder to conceal the scope of their donations.

FirstEnergy would later admit it bribed Householder and Gov. Mike DeWine appointee Sam Randazzo, who led the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The company agreed to a $230 million fine and to cooperate with a larger federal investigation. Randazzo has not been charged with any crime and Householder has pleaded not guilty.

Since the federal investigation came to light, FirstEnergy has fired or parted ways with multiple executives, including former CEO Chuck Jones and vice president of external affairs Michael Dowling. The company also faces probes from the PUCO, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What is House Bill 6?

House Bill 6 is the law that Householder championed to charge Ohio ratepayers for nuclear plants in northern Ohio. It also included fees for Ohio Valley Electric Corp., which owns coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, and certain solar projects.

The bill gutted renewable energy standards and energy efficiency benchmarks. Gov DeWine signed House Bill 6 in July 2019.

An effort to put House Bill 6 before the voters ultimately failed to collect the needed signatures, in part because of unprecedented opposition funded by FirstEnergy and its allies.

What is dark money?

Dark money is a sweeping term for nonprofit and for-profit organizations that can accept unlimited political contributions without disclosing their donors. The most common type is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit.

This case involves a complex web of dark money groups that concealed the scope of the political donations flowing at the Ohio Statehouse.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers explains the charges in the $60 million bribery case involving Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, July 21, 2020.

How long will the trial take?

The trial before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black could take as many as six weeks. Both sides plan to present a slew of witnesses about what happened and whether it was illegal or politics as usual.

USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau reporters Jessie Balmert and Laura Bischoff have been following the House Bill 6 scandal since the story broke. They will continue to follow developments and the trial. Follow them on Twitter at @lbischoff and @jbalmert for updates.

