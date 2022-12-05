1

What to know before you open your Comcast TV or internet bill: Rates are going up (again)

Rob Pegoraro
·3 min read

If you’re a Comcast subscriber, it’s not the most wonderful time of the year: The cable giant is raising its rates again.

In a move subscribers have seen before – most recently in 201820192020 and 2021 – Comcast’s TV service will see big increases in fine-print fees that it doesn’t advertise, while the large-print rates for its broadband will inch up by a smaller amount.

Comcast didn’t provide specific numbers for the TV fee hikes, but journalist Phillip Swann, who covers the video business at the TV Answer Man site, reported figures for some markets last week.

For example, he linked to a copy of a letter Comcast sent to the Board of Selectmen in Sandown, New Hampshire, that had the broadcast TV fee going from $24.95 to $27.25 a month, with the regional sports fee inching up from $11.85 to $12.

Pay student loads or save for retirement: Vote on SECURE Act 2.0 could help you save for retirement while paying off student debt

Social Security benefits after divorce: After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex's Social Security benefits?

Some regions hit harder by TV, internet bill inflation

The inflation was much worse in other markets, with Taunton, Massachusetts, subscribers seeing their broadcast TV fee rocket from $18.65 to $26 a month.

Both the broadcast and sports fees reflect higher prices demanded of TV providers by two popular categories of channels: local stations and regional sports networks.

“TV networks and other video programmers continue to raise their prices, with broadcast television and sports being the biggest drivers of increases in customers’ bills,” Comcast spokeswoman Jenni Gatta said in an emailed statement.

Comcast’s broadband rates are also increasing by $3 a month on all speed tiers for internet-only subscribers, although customers who also pay for TV won’t see this bump.

Comcast is also jacking up its cable modem rental fee from $14 to $15, a form of internet inflation you can dodge by buying your own modem.

Why is Comcast raising rates on internet broadband, cable?

Moyer’s statement chalked up the broadband rate hike to the cost of “investing in our broadband network to provide the best, most reliable internet service in the country” but did not explain why this increase didn’t touch subscribers who pay for broadband as well as TV.

Comcast chief financial officer Michael Cavanaugh invited other theories on the company’s latest quarterly earnings call when he said the company would emphasize earning more revenue per broadband subscriber now that it’s not seeing huge increases in customer sign-ups.

Comcast is raising internet broadband and TV rates again.
Comcast is raising internet broadband and TV rates again.

Those earnings reported on Oct. 27 showed that Comcast’s broadband growth has stalled out – its residential base of 29.84 million has barely budged since the first quarter of its fiscal year – while video subscribers continue a stampede to the exits that left Comcast with 15.97 million residential TV accounts.

But this Philadelphia firm continues to see high-profit margins that it put at 45.1% after subtracting various expenses.

AT&T, Charter's Spectrum also raising rates

Other broadband providers have imposed their own rate hikes in recent months.

Charter – doing business as Spectrum, it’s the second biggest cable operator after Comcast – ratcheted up broadband plans by $5 a month in October. And AT&T raised rates by $3 a month in May.

Consumers put up with rate hikes

A telecom-industry analyst suggested that Comcast would probably get away with rate increases that don’t jump off the bill too obviously.

“Comcast subscribers may gripe about higher bills, but most will tolerate them, chalking up higher prices to overall inflation,” wrote Tammy Parker, a principal analyst at the research firm GlobalData. “It’s important to note that autopay often makes customers oblivious to relatively small price increases.”

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Internet rate hikes: Comcast TV, Spectrum bills rising (again)

Recommended Stories

  • Saint-Gobain Nears Sale of UK Builders Merchant Jewson to CVC

    (Bloomberg) -- Cie. de Saint-Gobain is nearing a deal to sell UK building supplies merchant Jewson to buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanc

  • No 10 demands trains without guards as rail strike talks intensify

    Ministers are facilitating eleventh-hour talks with rail unions as demands for driver-operated doors emerge as a major sticking point.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high Federal Reserve interest rates might ultimately go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and

  • Slack’s Butterfield to Leave Salesforce in Exodus of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Stewart Butterfield, chief executive officer of Salesforce Inc.’s Slack, is leaving the company, another blow to the software giant that has seen an exodus of executives recently.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Pause

  • New Jersey’s Torso Killer Pleads Guilty to Brutal 1968 Rape and Murder

    Richard Cottingham, who is currently in the hospital, also confessed to four more murders

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?

    By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is walking back on comments seemingly defending SBF — says 'nothing could be further from the truth'

    Ackman tweeted he thought Sam Bankman-Fried was "telling the truth," in response to SBF's media interview with the NYT where he admitted to making mistakes but said he "did not ever try to commit fraud on anyone."

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital Ci

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • U.S. railroad investor resolutions urge paid sick leave for workers

    Investors have proposed shareholder resolutions at two U.S. railroads calling for paid sick leave for workers, an issue that nearly caused a national rail strike, and they could go to an advisory vote at shareholder meetings in the spring. On Friday President Joe Biden signed legislation to block a rail shutdown that could have devastated the American economy.

  • Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

    The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 … Continue reading → The post Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.