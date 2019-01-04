Need To Know: OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OPG Power Ventures

CFO & Executive Director Dmitri Tsvetkov made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£97k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.099 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly lower prices. It may not shed much light on insider confidence at the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 1.66m shares for a total of UK£183k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by OPG Power Ventures insiders. They paid about UK£0.11 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today’s levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OPG Power Ventures Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at OPG Power Ventures over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Director Jeremy Beeton bought UK£12k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of OPG Power Ventures

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. OPG Power Ventures insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about UK£3.9m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OPG Power Ventures Insiders?

We note a that there has been a tad more insider buying than selling, recently. But the difference isn't much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think OPG Power Ventures insiders are doubting the company.