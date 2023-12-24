What we know: Will Paddock Mall be open today? Person of interest sought in shooting

Here is the latest information concerning Saturday's fatal shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala:

Person of interest sought in Paddock Mall shooting

In a Facebook post, the Ocala Police Department released photos of a man detectives have classified as a "person of interest."

Anyone who can help is asked to call police at 369-7000 or contact Ocala CrimeStoppers at 352-368-STOP. Online tips can be made at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

Police also ask anyone who was at the mall at the time of the shooting and has video to share that video with investigators. Video can be sent to MediaRelations@ocalapd.org or 352-656-6137.

There is a $3,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

The Paddock Mall, 3100 SW College Road, Ocala, was evacuated Saturday (Dec. 23, 2023) following a shooting.

Will the Paddock Mall be open today, Christmas Eve?

The mall website says the scheduled hours for Christmas Eve are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no notice on the website or the mall Facebook page about any changes.

A terrifying day: Photos and video from the Paddock Mall shooting scene

The Paddock Mall shooting

About 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Ocala Police and other agencies rushed to the mall, 3100 SW College Road, in response to a call about a shooting. One man, David Nathaniel Barron, 40, was found deceased in a mall common area. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the shooter ran away from the mall.

A woman also was shot in the leg, police said.

Police said they recovered the firearm used in the shootings. As of 8 a.m. Sunday they had not made any arrests in the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala, Florida: Person of interest sought