Need To Know: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Palo Alto Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO & Chairman Nikesh Arora made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$217 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Nikesh Arora was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Nikesh Arora purchased 95.65k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$209. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Palo Alto Networks

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Palo Alto Networks insiders own 3.1% of the company, currently worth about US$600m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Palo Alto Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Palo Alto Networks insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Palo Alto Networks insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Palo Alto Networks.

