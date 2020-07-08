What You Need To Know About Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:PANW) Investor Composition

Every investor in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Palo Alto Networks is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$22b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Palo Alto Networks.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Palo Alto Networks?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Palo Alto Networks already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Palo Alto Networks, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.6% of Palo Alto Networks. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.4% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.1% of common stock, and Renaissance Technologies Corp. holds about 5.6% of the company stock.