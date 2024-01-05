What to know about parking when Quincy declares a snow emergency

QUINCY − With the season's first snow predicted for this weekend, staying informed about the city's snow emergency parking restrictions could save residents the expense and inconvenience of having their vehicles towed.

"The City will aggressively enforce regulations on emergency arteries before and during snow emergencies," reads a message from a traffic department webpage.

Observing emergency parking restrictions not only keeps cars out of the tow lot, but allow emergency vehicles and plows to keep the streets clear and safe.

Here's a brief guide to how Quincy's snow emergency traffic restrictions work:

Where can I park during a snow emergency?

According to the city website, parking is allowed on the odd side (i.e. with odd-number addresses) of non-emergency artery side streets. If you live on a street where parking is always prohibited on one side, you can continue to park on the legal side during the snow emergency.

However, the city says that any car blocking snow-removal efforts on a public street, even when not violating a stated prohibition, may be towed. Residents "should always park in driveways if available," a city webpage says.

In past snowstorms, the city has opened the Kilroy Square parking garage to the public free of charge.

Where can't I park during a snow emergency?

Parking on emergency arteries during a snow emergency is prohibited, and the city says transgressors should expect their cars to be towed.

Here is the full list of emergency arteries from the city's website:

Street Name Street Name Street Name Adams Street Atlantic Street Beach Street Beale Street Bellevue Road Billings Road Brook Street Brook Road Burgin Parkway Centre Street Chestnut Street Clay Street Cliveden Street Coddington Street Commander Shea Boulevard Common Street Copeland Street Cottage Avenue Des Moines Road Dimmock Street Dorchester Street East Howard Street Elm Street Elm Avenue East Squantum Street Faxon Park Road Fenno Street Foster Street Franklin Avenue Franklin Street Garfield Street Greenwood Avenue Granite Street Hancock Street Hall Place Hannon Parkway Harvard Street High Street Holbrook Road Huckins Avenue Independence Avenue Kendrick Avenue Liberty Street Maple Street McGrath Highway Mechanic Street Newbury Avenue Newport Avenue Newport Ave Extension Palmer Street Parkingway Quarry Street Rawson Road Revere Road Robertson Street Russell Street School Street Sea Street South Street Southern Artery Standish Avenue Stedman Street Sumner Street Temple Street Washington Street Water Street West Street West Elm Avenue West Squantum Street Whitwell Street Willard Street Wilson Avenue

How do I know if a snow emergency is in effect?

The city's webpage refers residents to Quincy Access Television, the city's Facebook page and the city's Twitter/X account for updates and emergency notices. The Patriot Ledger is also an important source for weather updates.

What to do if your car is towed

If your car is towed, you can contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212. The police can tell you the name and location of the company that towed your vehicle. You will need to know your license plate number and the date of the tow when you call.

