What to know about parking when Quincy declares a snow emergency
QUINCY − With the season's first snow predicted for this weekend, staying informed about the city's snow emergency parking restrictions could save residents the expense and inconvenience of having their vehicles towed.
"The City will aggressively enforce regulations on emergency arteries before and during snow emergencies," reads a message from a traffic department webpage.
Observing emergency parking restrictions not only keeps cars out of the tow lot, but allow emergency vehicles and plows to keep the streets clear and safe.
Here's a brief guide to how Quincy's snow emergency traffic restrictions work:
Where can I park during a snow emergency?
According to the city website, parking is allowed on the odd side (i.e. with odd-number addresses) of non-emergency artery side streets. If you live on a street where parking is always prohibited on one side, you can continue to park on the legal side during the snow emergency.
However, the city says that any car blocking snow-removal efforts on a public street, even when not violating a stated prohibition, may be towed. Residents "should always park in driveways if available," a city webpage says.
In past snowstorms, the city has opened the Kilroy Square parking garage to the public free of charge.
Where can't I park during a snow emergency?
Parking on emergency arteries during a snow emergency is prohibited, and the city says transgressors should expect their cars to be towed.
Here is the full list of emergency arteries from the city's website:
Street Name
Street Name
Street Name
Adams Street
Atlantic Street
Beach Street
Beale Street
Bellevue Road
Billings Road
Brook Street
Brook Road
Burgin Parkway
Centre Street
Chestnut Street
Clay Street
Cliveden Street
Coddington Street
Commander Shea Boulevard
Common Street
Copeland Street
Cottage Avenue
Des Moines Road
Dimmock Street
Dorchester Street
East Howard Street
Elm Street
Elm Avenue
East Squantum Street
Faxon Park Road
Fenno Street
Foster Street
Franklin Avenue
Franklin Street
Garfield Street
Greenwood Avenue
Granite Street
Hancock Street
Hall Place
Hannon Parkway
Harvard Street
High Street
Holbrook Road
Huckins Avenue
Independence Avenue
Kendrick Avenue
Liberty Street
Maple Street
McGrath Highway
Mechanic Street
Newbury Avenue
Newport Avenue
Newport Ave Extension
Palmer Street
Parkingway
Quarry Street
Rawson Road
Revere Road
Robertson Street
Russell Street
School Street
Sea Street
South Street
Southern Artery
Standish Avenue
Stedman Street
Sumner Street
Temple Street
Washington Street
Water Street
West Street
West Elm Avenue
West Squantum Street
Whitwell Street
Willard Street
Wilson Avenue
How do I know if a snow emergency is in effect?
The city's webpage refers residents to Quincy Access Television, the city's Facebook page and the city's Twitter/X account for updates and emergency notices. The Patriot Ledger is also an important source for weather updates.
What to do if your car is towed
If your car is towed, you can contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212. The police can tell you the name and location of the company that towed your vehicle. You will need to know your license plate number and the date of the tow when you call.
Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.
This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy parking restrictions due to snow emergency − what to know