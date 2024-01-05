What to know about parking when Quincy declares a snow emergency

Peter Blandino, The Patriot Ledger
QUINCY − With the season's first snow predicted for this weekend, staying informed about the city's snow emergency parking restrictions could save residents the expense and inconvenience of having their vehicles towed.

"The City will aggressively enforce regulations on emergency arteries before and during snow emergencies," reads a message from a traffic department webpage.

Observing emergency parking restrictions not only keeps cars out of the tow lot, but allow emergency vehicles and plows to keep the streets clear and safe.

Here's a brief guide to how Quincy's snow emergency traffic restrictions work:

Where can I park during a snow emergency?

A woman makes her way along Hancock Street in Quincy through whipping wind and snow. Monday Feb. 16, 2105 Greg Derr/ The Patriot Ledger
According to the city website, parking is allowed on the odd side (i.e. with odd-number addresses) of non-emergency artery side streets. If you live on a street where parking is always prohibited on one side, you can continue to park on the legal side during the snow emergency.

However, the city says that any car blocking snow-removal efforts on a public street, even when not violating a stated prohibition, may be towed. Residents "should always park in driveways if available," a city webpage says.

In past snowstorms, the city has opened the Kilroy Square parking garage to the public free of charge.

Where can't I park during a snow emergency?

Parking on emergency arteries during a snow emergency is prohibited, and the city says transgressors should expect their cars to be towed.

Here is the full list of emergency arteries from the city's website:

Adams Street

Atlantic Street

Beach Street

Beale Street

Bellevue Road

Billings Road

Brook Street

Brook Road

Burgin Parkway

Centre Street

Chestnut Street

Clay Street

Cliveden Street

Coddington Street

Commander Shea Boulevard

Common Street

Copeland Street

Cottage Avenue

Des Moines Road

Dimmock Street

Dorchester Street

East Howard Street

Elm Street

Elm Avenue

East Squantum Street

Faxon Park Road

Fenno Street

Foster Street

Franklin Avenue

Franklin Street

Garfield Street

Greenwood Avenue

Granite Street

Hancock Street

Hall Place

Hannon Parkway

Harvard Street

High Street

Holbrook Road

Huckins Avenue

Independence Avenue

Kendrick Avenue

Liberty Street

Maple Street

McGrath Highway

Mechanic Street

Newbury Avenue

Newport Avenue

Newport Ave Extension

Palmer Street

Parkingway

Quarry Street

Rawson Road

Revere Road

Robertson Street

Russell Street

School Street

Sea Street

South Street

Southern Artery

Standish Avenue

Stedman Street

Sumner Street

Temple Street

Washington Street

Water Street

West Street

West Elm Avenue

West Squantum Street

Whitwell Street

Willard Street

Wilson Avenue

How do I know if a snow emergency is in effect?

The city's webpage refers residents to Quincy Access Television, the city's Facebook page and the city's Twitter/X account for updates and emergency notices. The Patriot Ledger is also an important source for weather updates.

What to do if your car is towed

If your car is towed, you can contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212. The police can tell you the name and location of the company that towed your vehicle. You will need to know your license plate number and the date of the tow when you call.

