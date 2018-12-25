Need To Know: PB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in PB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for PB Bancorp

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PB Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Jitendra Sinha for US$55k worth of shares, at about US$11.06 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.44k shares worth US$168k. But insiders sold 4.50k shares worth US$47k. In total, PB Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$10.89. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of US$10.52 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:PBBI Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

PB Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at PB Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that PB Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$104k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of PB Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that PB Bancorp insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$8.8m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The PB Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that PB Bancorp insiders are expecting a bright future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if PB Bancorp is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.