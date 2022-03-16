What we know about Pekin lab founder charged with filing false personal income tax returns

PEKIN — A man who had received more than $150,000 in taxpayer money four years ago to start up Reditus Labs has been charged with income tax fraud.

Federal prosecutors allege that Aaron J. Rossi filed three years of false tax returns, from 2015-17. The last of those was filed months after the Pekin City Council approved tax-increment financing funds for him to locate the business that became Reditus Labs in the city.

Paul Swiech, a Reditus Labs spokesman, said the allegations had nothing to do with Reditus Labs or its parent company, PAL Health Technologies II.

"One of Aaron Rossi's attorneys, David Rossi, said this is a personal matter and they have no comment," Swiech said.

What prosecutors allege

In 2015, he reported $324,836 when the government claims he made more. In 2016, he reported $500,341 while in 2017, he reported $472,180. In both of those latter years, the government is claiming he did not report all his income.

Few additional details appear within the the federal indictment announced Wednesday, and a date for Rossi to appear in U.S. District Court in Peoria has not been set.

Dr. Aaron Rossi is seen in this photo supplied by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin.

Pekin helped Reditus parent company as a start-up

Rossi, who lives in Bloomington but is a 2001 Richwoods High School graduate, has drawn public attention in the area when Pekin-based Reditus Labs became a go-to source for processing COVID-19 tests. He opened the lab in 2019 on the site of a company that made custom orthotics, or shoe inserts, braces and other equipment for orthopedic patients.

Reditus started out doing other types of medical tests, but as the pandemic hit the lab had purchased equipment that could be used to conduct tests for the virus and officials there shifted focus to those tests.

Since July 2020, records of contracts in the office of the Illinois Comptroller show more than $246 million of business to Reditus from the Department of Public Health and the Department of Corrections.

In March of 2018, as the parent company was getting started, the Pekin City Council voted to provide up to $150,000 from the Downtown TIF to the company. The company also was eligible for other assistance such as $25,000 for employee training for other TIF eligible expenses.

Rossi is alleged to have filed the third of the personal tax returns in July 2018.

A call to Pekin City Hall for further details on the TIF funds was not immediately returned.

