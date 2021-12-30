Do you know these people? They are Nueces County's top 10 most wanted for January 2022

Eight men and two women are on January's most wanted list in Nueces County.

Anyone with information on the wanted people should call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477. Information can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

These are the Nueces County Sheriff's Office's most wanted:

Connie Gamez, 31, intoxication assault with vehicle

Michael Perez, 37, assault

Richard Diaz, 45, aggravated assault

Luis Zamora, 22, motion to revoke: burglary of habitation

Mark Hernandez, 50, assault family/household

Daniel Houston, 42, aggravated assault

Victor Lara, 46, assault family violence

Ruben A. Adame, 22, burglary of habitation

Richard O. Gomez, 42, assault family/household

Veronica L. Lawson, 51, injury child/elderly/disabled

