Do you know these people? They are Nueces County's top 10 most wanted for January 2022
Eight men and two women are on January's most wanted list in Nueces County.
Anyone with information on the wanted people should call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477. Information can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.
These are the Nueces County Sheriff's Office's most wanted:
Connie Gamez, 31, intoxication assault with vehicle
Michael Perez, 37, assault
Richard Diaz, 45, aggravated assault
Luis Zamora, 22, motion to revoke: burglary of habitation
Mark Hernandez, 50, assault family/household
Daniel Houston, 42, aggravated assault
Victor Lara, 46, assault family violence
Ruben A. Adame, 22, burglary of habitation
Richard O. Gomez, 42, assault family/household
Veronica L. Lawson, 51, injury child/elderly/disabled
