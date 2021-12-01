Do you know these people? They are Nueces County's top 10 most wanted for December 2021
Seven men and three women are on December's most wanted list in Nueces County.
Anyone with information on the wanted people should call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477. Information can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.
These are the Nueces County Sheriff's Office's most wanted:
Rojelio Jacobo, 46, possession controlled substance
Jimmie Lacour, 30, motion to revoke: injury child/elderly/disabled
Alfonso M. Del Campo, 29, manufacture/delivery controlled substance
Katherine Grisham, 31, motion to revoke: assault public servant
Nicholas Kuntscher, 28, evading arrest with vehicle
Wesley Lavender, 31, motion to revoke: assault
Coby R. Little, 41, motion to revoke: assault family violence
Alma McCoy, 43, motion to revoke: assault family violence
Theadell I. Lacy, 36, possession controlled substance
Julie Cantu, 31, motion to revoke: burglary of habitation
Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: These are Nueces County's top 10 most wanted people for December 2021