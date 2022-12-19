Do you know these people? They’re wanted in a Long Beach road rage incident

Long Beach Police are asking the public to help identify a couple involved in a road rage incident Friday.

“They had an incident with another motorist, who took pictures of them,” said Capt. Patrick Craig.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 28th Street and Klondyke Road.

Craig said nobody was injured.

The man and woman were in what is believed to be a silver Jeep Gladiator truck with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the two people or their whereabouts, are asked to call Long Beach Police at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.