What to know about Peoria's new police chief

Thomas Intrieri was confirmed as Peoria's new police chief at the Nov. 14 City Council meeting.

Thomas Intrieri grew up wanting to help people, starting out with victims of schoolyard bullies. He felt an obligation to stand up for people who were being picked on.

As he got older, he realized that obligation had evolved into a larger calling. After graduating college and working in the banking industry for several years, Intrieri felt unfulfilled and decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.

"I felt an overwhelming need to have a sense of purpose in the work I did. I didn't feel fulfilled working in the financial industry," Intrieri said.

That led him to the Mesa Police Department, where he worked for the next 28 years. And at Peoria's Nov. 14 City Council meeting, Intrieri was confirmed as the city's new police chief.

Peoria's previous police chief, Art Miller, announced his retirement earlier this year after five years with the department.

While Intrieri held various positions with the Mesa Police Department since 1995, he most recently served as commander of Mesa's Red Mountain District. That division serves 154,000 residents over a 40-mile radius with 146 police personnel.

Intrieri considered applying for the police chief job in Peoria when it opened in 2018. He even still has the brochure from the time, but ultimately decided not to pursue the job as he felt he still had some work to do in Mesa.

Intrieri had just begun working on the East Valley Sex Trafficking Task Force with the Department of Homeland Security. Intrieri was also helping to develop a succession program for the city that would incorporate a mentorship and career development program for staff members.

Intrieri was passionate about both of those projects, which were newly on his plate at the time. He decided the timing wasn't quite right to apply for a new job in Peoria.

Although Intrieri grew up in New York, he has been vacationing in the Valley since the 1970s, with his family coming out to visit family and friends. And even though he's been working in Mesa for two decades, Intrieri has spent a lot of time in Peoria over the years.

Intrieri had collaborated with different law enforcement agencies over the years, including some in the west Valley as well as federal agencies.

"When you work in those capacities, you deal with things not at a municipal level but at a regional level," Intrieri said.

Some 14 years ago, Intrieri began running a youth soccer program in Gilbert, serving over 6,000 kids each year. He has come to the west Valley nearly every weekend since, and also got involved in soccer organizations at the state level and got to know west Valley leadership. As a result, he developed many personal and professional relationships there. So, when he saw the job open up again earlier this year, he knew he couldn't ignore it.

Those relationships have helped make Intrieri's transition easier. Peoria also has similarities to Mesa in the 1990s in terms of development, Intrieri said.

"There's a number of issues that they're starting to talk about that I have worked on and dealt with over the years with a lot of success," Intrieri said.

For example, with population growth, forecasting staffing needs is important when it comes to public safety, Intrieri said. He will also be focusing on helping the department to determine what resources the community needs from a safety and crime standpoint, as well as public safety responses. Intrieri said another focus will be engaging with the community and developing relationships, so that the department is recognized as a part of the community.

Intrieri struggled to narrow down his top priorities as he takes on the job since he has goals in every category: some are community-oriented or are location-specific.

"Initially, all of my efforts are going to be really focused on ensuring that our operations are functioning at the highest level of efficiency possible," Intrieri said.

Intrieri said he'll be promoting data-driven deployments for staffing, which would mean ensuring that staff are deployed where they are needed the most. He also hopes to develop employee wellness initiatives that will help staff cope with the mental and physical stressors of the job.

Those two initiatives can then be used to engage with the community. They will hopefully result in a reduction of criminal activity and quality of life issues such as drugs or driving under the influence, he said. Intrieri will also work with other city departments to make the streets as safe as possible, working on things like improving the roadways.

So far, Intrieri has enjoyed his first month on the job and has had a positive experience interacting with both department members and members of the community and is looking forward to continuing his work with Peoria.

"I'm thankful to have the opportunity to work with the phenomenal women and men of this department," Intrieri said.

Reach the reporter at ahardle@gannett.com or by phone at 480-259-8545. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @AlexandraHardle.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria's new police chief brings decades of experience