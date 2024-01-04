What we know about Perry's high school principal, who was reportedly shot Thursday morning

Perry High School's principal, Dan Marburger, is reportedly among the victims of Thursday morning's shooting at the school.

Two teachers said Marburger was shot.

A father also told the Des Moines Register that his son saw the principal get shot.

A heavy police and medical presence was at Perry High School early Thursday morning after reports of a shooting that could include multiple victims, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said. Authorities responded to an active shooter early Thursday morning before school started. Perry is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Des Moines in Dallas County.

Police on the scene have confirmed to the Des Moines Register there was a shooter at the school but believe it is no longer an active situation. Streets for several blocks are barricaded, dozens of law enforcement from across central Iowa were on scene and a medical helicopter was seen landing at the school at about 8:30 a.m.

What we know about Dan Marburger

Marburger wrote in his biography for the school district’s website that he’s been working for Perry schools for 25 years. He is a graduate of East Central High School in Miles and got a degree in social studies education from Central College in 1989, as well as a master’s degree in educational administration from Drake University. His Facebook page notes that he is from Sabula in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners notes that Marburger received his teaching license in July 1991. He became the principal at Perry High School in 1995, according to his Facebook page.

His personal message in his school district biography is a quote attributed to Maya Angelou: “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”

Marburger and Perry have mourned together several times in recent years

Marburger and the Perry Community School District have seen several deaths in the past three years. Perry High School senior Melanie Gonzalez, 18, drowned in May 2021.

Two Perry students from Jamaica, 13- and 15-year-olds Walter and Daisy Gavidia, were killed in a car crash in March 2023. Their 17-year-old sister Edlyn Gavidia, another Perry student, was left in critical condition.

And a Perry High School industrial technology teacher, Chad Morman, 39, was killed in April 2023 in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 141. “I think there’s a cumulative effect of that, particularly among staff,” Marburger said at the time. “We have to get out of this trend, it’s almost constant sadness.”

