Need To Know: Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Persimmon

Persimmon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Marion Sears for UK£74k worth of shares, at about UK£25.89 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£123k for 5.10k shares. But they sold 545.00 for UK£14k. In total, Persimmon insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around UK£24.10. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of UK£20.08 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:PSN Insider Trading January 8th 19 More

Persimmon is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Persimmon Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider buying at Persimmon. Marion Sears purchased UK£29k worth of shares in that period. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Persimmon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Persimmon insiders own about UK£81m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Persimmon Insiders?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Persimmon insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.