‘They Know Who This Person Is’: ‘All-Around Good’ Philadelphia Man Shot, Killed By His Coworker; 72-Year-Old Gunman Still At Large, Family Says

A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the chest following an argument nearly two weeks ago, and the suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

The family of 36-year-old Terell Lubin is still yearning for answers for the Oct. 17 shooting. According to local news, the incident unfolded in the 500 block of North 57th Street around noon.

Law enforcement said the suspect fled to a nearby home, which prompted a barricaded standoff with officers, NBC Philadelphia reported. However, after two hours, police were not able to locate the gunman after going inside.

Terell Lubin, 36, died after being fatally shot on Oct. 17. (6ABC Philadelphia/Youtube screenshot)

Lubin’s family told WPVI that he was allegedly shot by his co-worker, identified as a 72-year-old man. During the back-and-forth with police, the suspect reportedly told them he wasn’t going back behind bars. Authorities have not officially released his name.

“They were on the job, and these two men worked together,” said his aunt Marcia Lipton, per the news station.” There was an argument, and then he walked away, and the man shot him.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Lubin’s family, in attendance at his funeral on Friday, called for the gunman to be arrested, according to the report.

“Who knows when another spark will light, and he will kill someone else? We just need justice,” Lipton told the outlet. “Someone out there knows who this person is, his boss or whoever; they know who this person is, and we need to get him off the street.”

Officials are investigating the incident. The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to Atlanta Black Star’s request for comment on Sunday.

Speaking to local news, Lubin was described by his as an “all-around good guy.” On the Gun Memorial website, people remembered him as “a radiant spirit who only influenced positivity,” “funny and so caring.”

