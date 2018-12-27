Need To Know: Pizu Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8053) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pizu Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8053).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Pizu Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Assistant to the Chairman of the Board & Executive Director Tianyi Ma bought HK$1.4m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.47 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid HK$2.5m for 5.54m shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Pizu Group Holdings insiders. They paid about HK$0.46 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around HK$0.43). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Pizu Group Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Pizu Group Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CN¥398k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Does Pizu Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Pizu Group Holdings insiders own about HK$1.2b worth of shares (which is 79% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Pizu Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Pizu Group Holdings. That’s what I like to see! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Pizu Group Holdings is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.