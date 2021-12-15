What to Know If You Plan to Bring Home a Pandemic Puppy

Yahoo Entertainment

Holly Madison is continuing to speak out about her time at the Playboy mansion, this time on the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast. Madison became one of Hefner's girlfriends at age 21 and recalled their "traumatic" first night together. The former "Girls Next Door" star, now 41, had an unconventional first date with the publishing mogul when she went to a club with him and a group of other women.