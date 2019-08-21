Need To Know: Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Plaza Retail REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Michael Zakuta for CA$83k worth of shares, at about CA$4.14 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$4.20. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Plaza Retail REIT share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 30000 shares for a total of CA$123k. In the last twelve months Plaza Retail REIT insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:PLZ.UN Recent Insider Trading, August 21st 2019 More

Does Plaza Retail REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Plaza Retail REIT insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about CA$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Plaza Retail REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Plaza Retail REIT and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future.