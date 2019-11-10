Do You Know About PNE Industries Ltd’s (SGX:BDA) ROCE?

Today we are going to look at PNE Industries Ltd (SGX:BDA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for PNE Industries:

0.10 = S$8.4m ÷ (S$102m - S$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, PNE Industries has an ROCE of 10%.

Is PNE Industries's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that PNE Industries's ROCE is fairly close to the Electronic industry average of 10%. Separate from PNE Industries's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how PNE Industries's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:BDA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 10th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if PNE Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

PNE Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

PNE Industries has total liabilities of S$21m and total assets of S$102m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On PNE Industries's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, PNE Industries could be worth a closer look. PNE Industries shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

