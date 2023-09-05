What we know about the possible Trump indictment in New York
A Manhattan grand jury is investigating whether to indict Donald Trump on felony charges. If indicted, it would make him the first former US president to be charged with a crime.
A Manhattan grand jury is investigating whether to indict Donald Trump on felony charges. If indicted, it would make him the first former US president to be charged with a crime.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
What can the relationship between Trump’s poll numbers and his indictments really tell us about his reelection chances?
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Anker makes a wide range of useful devices, from charging gear to USB hubs and beyond. You can save on many of the company's products right now as a sale is taking place on Amazon.
2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles. This trim becomes the long-distance range leader in the Rivian lineup.
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.
This is the second time in four years that Urias has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.
The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
Former President Donald Trump's trial in Georgia is sure to be watched by a large television audience, and a Fox News interview by one of his co-defendants may not have had the desired reception. Across the country, meanwhile, Democratic activists are pushing legal action to keep Trump off ballots.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.